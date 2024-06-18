TurningPoint Software Development Projects Re-Appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 5 for DEVELOPMENT V3.0

"We are extremely proud of this latest accomplishment as it demonstrates TurningPoint's ongoing commitment to engineering excellence," said Bangalore Shivacharan, CEO and co-founder of TurningPoint. Post this

TurningPoint is one of the first companies worldwide to achieve this independent appraisal under Version 3.0. The appraisal attests to TurningPoint's progressive and ongoing maturity in delivering software engineering and development services following industry best practices.

"We are extremely proud of this latest accomplishment as it demonstrates TurningPoint's ongoing commitment to engineering excellence," said Bangalore Shivacharan, CEO and co-founder of TurningPoint. "We pride ourselves in meeting the highest levels of execution quality and standards that allow our customers to count on us to deliver on time and within budget."

TurningPoint is also appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 3 for services and certified in three International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards – ISO 9001:2015 for quality management, ISO 20000-1:2018 for IT Service management, and ISO 27001:2013 for information system security services.

ABOUT TURNING POINT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS

Headquartered in Rockville, MD, TurningPoint is a software engineering services company serving federal and state government and commercial clients. TurningPoint's quality management systems support IT application development, integration, deployment, maintenance, and support. For more information, visit http://www.tpgsi.com.

