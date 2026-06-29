Turnkey implementation framework enables organizations to improve visibility across AI search, recommendations, and emerging agentic commerce experiences.

StrikeTru announced the launch of its AI Product Discoverability Service, a turnkey implementation framework that helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers optimize product catalogs for AI-powered discovery.

HOUSTON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, Copilot, and emerging shopping agents reshape how buyers research, evaluate, and purchase products, organizations need more than traditional SEO to remain visible. StrikeTru's new service helps businesses improve how AI systems understand, interpret, and recommend their products through structured product data, semantic optimization, AI-ready content, and intelligent product data management.

The AI Product Discoverability Service combines AI Search Optimization, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), Product Information Management (PIM), product data enrichment, semantic catalog engineering, schema optimization, product feed management, syndication, and automation into a scalable framework that supports product catalogs ranging from hundreds to hundreds of thousands of SKUs.

"Product discovery is evolving rapidly as AI becomes a primary interface for research, comparison, and purchasing decisions," said Vik Gundoju, Founder of StrikeTru. "Organizations need a practical framework that improves how their products are understood and recommended by AI systems. That's exactly what this service delivers."

The AI Product Discoverability Service provides a structured implementation framework that helps organizations:

Assess AI discoverability and product catalog readiness

Optimize product data, taxonomy, and structured content for AI-powered search

Publish enriched product information across search, shopping, and AI channels

Improve semantic understanding and product recommendation readiness

Monitor performance and continuously enhance AI visibility as AI platforms evolve

The service is designed to improve AI product discoverability, AI search visibility, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), semantic search performance, catalog quality, and agentic commerce readiness, enabling organizations to better position their products for AI-driven buying experiences.

StrikeTru is currently offering a complimentary AI Discoverability Assessment to help organizations evaluate catalog readiness, identify discoverability gaps, and prioritize improvements for AI-powered search and recommendation platforms.

For additional insights, explore StrikeTru's resources on AI Discoverability, AI-ready catalogs, semantic product data, and Agentic Commerce.

AI Discoverability: How to Get Your Products Recommended by ChatGPT, Gemini & AI Search

AI Product Discoverability: Catalog Data is Semantic Infrastructure, Not Just Marketing Content

What is Agentic Commerce? A Merchant's Guide to AI-Powered Shopping

How to Make an Automotive Parts Catalog AI-Ready

Media Contact

Vik Gundoju, StrikeTru, 1 832-303-3257, [email protected], https://striketru.com/

SOURCE StrikeTru