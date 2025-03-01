Turnkey Sale of State-of-the-Art Plastic Compounding Facility in Medina, Ohio

"This is a very unique opportunity to acquire a complete and successful plastic compounding facility in the midwestern United States," said Joel Bersh, CEO-Managing Partner at AIS. Post this

AIS was engaged to conduct the turnkey sale of the entire facility, leveraging its extensive experience and customer database within the plastics industry to generate significant interest in OPTEM's assets.

This opportunity is the latest in AIS' turnkey facility offerings, which include a modern pharmaceutical processing plant, a chemical processing facility, and a metal tube & rod fabrication plant.

About Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS):

Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS) specializes in evaluating and monetizing industrial equipment via auctions, liquidations, turnkey sales, and private-treaty sales. Our vast experience and expertise allow us to provide the best possible financial recovery for our clients. In the past five years, our principals have successfully conducted over 250 auctions. AIS and our sister company, Aaron Equipment, have been in the used equipment business since 1935, with specialties in processing, chemical, packaging, metalworking, plastics, printing, construction, cannabis, food/beverage, and other industrial verticals.

For more information about this turnkey sale and other upcoming auctions, please visit https://www.aaronindustrialsolutions.com/current-auctions.html.

Media Contact:

Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS)

Website

Media Contact

Sam Bersh, Aaron Industrial Solutions, 1 847.830.5635, [email protected], https://www.aaronindustrialsolutions.com/

SOURCE Aaron Industrial Solutions