Turnkey Sale of State-of-the-Art Plastic Compounding Facility in Medina, Ohio

Medina, OH – Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS) is pleased to announce the turnkey sale of a complete, state-of-the-art plastic compounding facility located in Medina, Ohio. This unique opportunity includes the acquisition of machinery, equipment, product lines, R&D, lab equipment, intellectual property (IP) portfolio, ISO certification (expires 3/31/2027), and more.
MEDINA, Ohio, March 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The facility is operated by Ovation Polymer Technology & Engineered Materials (OPTEM), a specialty engineered plastic compounder founded in 2004. Headquartered in Medina, Ohio, OPTEM offers a wide range of compounding processes, from routine to advanced techniques such as dispersion, reactive extrusion, grafting, cross-linking polymers, devolatilization, performance/functional fiber reinforcement, and nano-engineered molecule processing. OPTEM has extensive commercial experience with compounding both conductive as well as electrostatically dissipative compounds for the electronics, chip and storage markets.
"This is a very unique opportunity to acquire a complete and successful plastic compounding facility in the midwestern United States," said Joel Bersh, CEO-Managing Partner at AIS.
AIS was engaged to conduct the turnkey sale of the entire facility, leveraging its extensive experience and customer database within the plastics industry to generate significant interest in OPTEM's assets.
This opportunity is the latest in AIS' turnkey facility offerings, which include a modern pharmaceutical processing plant, a chemical processing facility, and a metal tube & rod fabrication plant.
About Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS):
Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS) specializes in evaluating and monetizing industrial equipment via auctions, liquidations, turnkey sales, and private-treaty sales. Our vast experience and expertise allow us to provide the best possible financial recovery for our clients. In the past five years, our principals have successfully conducted over 250 auctions. AIS and our sister company, Aaron Equipment, have been in the used equipment business since 1935, with specialties in processing, chemical, packaging, metalworking, plastics, printing, construction, cannabis, food/beverage, and other industrial verticals.
