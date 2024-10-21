Turnkey SMS Upset Training Integration at NBAA-BACE 2024

"Together, APS and WYVERN are helping to make aviation safer by offering operators a proven, practical approach to UPRT integration within SMS." Post this

FREE 1-DAY UPRT PROGRAM EVAL FOR NBAA-BACE ATTENDEES

Flight department decision-makers are invited to visit APS Booth #1665 or WYVERN Ltd. Booth #1765 to secure a free 1-day UPRT program evaluation. This evaluation will assess an operator's risk management strategies and help tailor UPRT integration into SMS, maximizing safety and operational benefits. Limited spots are available—attendees can reserve their eval by visiting apstraining.com/wyvern or speaking directly with the teams at NBAA-BACE.

"Loss of Control In-flight remains the number one threat to air safety, and our partnership with WYVERN provides operators with a comprehensive solution to mitigate this risk. Together, we're helping to make aviation safer by offering operators a proven, practical approach to UPRT integration within SMS," said Paul BJ Ransbury, CEO of Aviation Performance Solutions.

"Through this collaboration with APS, we are empowering operators to address Loss of Control with the tools and expertise they need to implement an effective SMS. This integration represents a critical step in advancing safety across the industry," added Sonnie Bates, CEO of WYVERN Ltd.

ON-DEMAND LINKEDIN LIVE SESSION

APS and WYVERN recently hosted a LinkedIn Live session titled "Part 5: SMS Integration of UPRT – Mitigating the Top Operational Risk to Air Safety." This session is now available on-demand and provides valuable insights into integrating UPRT into SMS. Watch it here: bit.ly/wyvern-aps-event

ABOUT AVIATION PERFORMANCE SOLUTIONS

At Aviation Performance Solutions (APS), We Help Pilots Bring Everyone Home Safely. With more than 25 years of experience, APS is the global leader in Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT) for professional pilots. We provide comprehensive on-aircraft and simulator-based training solutions designed to prevent Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I), aviation's leading cause of fatalities. APS's proven training programs are trusted by airlines, military organizations, and corporate flight departments around the world.

Visit: apstraining.com

ABOUT WYVERN LTD.

WYVERN is a globally recognized leader in aviation safety, providing unparalleled education, training, consulting, auditing, and safety intelligence solutions. With a mission to elevate aviation safety worldwide, WYVERN empowers aviation stakeholders to make informed decisions and manage risks effectively. WYVERN was founded in 1991 by a group of safety-focused professionals who created The Wingman Standard for rigorously vetting air charter operators and became the world's first business aviation audit company. WYVERN works relentlessly every day to lead and support the highest safety standards to ensure safe air transportation and provides objective information and data to vet charter flights and operations.

As a globally recognized ISO-9001 certified service provider, WYVERN offers world-class coaching, auditing, consulting, SMS software, and ACES safety intelligence database that links safety-focused operators and brokers.

WYVERN's diverse customer base includes Charter Jet operators, Charter Helicopter operators, UAS operators, Corporate Flight Departments, Aerospace and Defense Manufacturers, Charter Brokers, MROs, and FBOs, all of whom benefit from our comprehensive aviation safety solutions.

The WYVERN Team's core values are Professionalism, Innovation, and Relationships.

Visit: wyvernltd.com

Media Contact

Carey Bryson, Aviation Performance Solutions (APS), 4802791881, [email protected], https://apstraining.com/

SOURCE Aviation Performance Solutions (APS)