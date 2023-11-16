Turtle Names Teesee Murray as its Chief Strategy Officer

We are thrilled to welcome Teesee whose inspirational leadership will fuel our ambitious plans for energy-forward ways to work, move and play. -- Jayne Millard, Executive Chairman of the Board and Co-CEO of Turtle. Post this

"Teesee's extraordinary background spans more than 25 years of global leadership in distribution, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services. Her breadth of experience brings diversity of thought to the leadership team and aligns with Turtle's customer focus on sustainability in both the public and private sectors," adds Luis Valls, Turtle Co-CEO.

In her new role, Murray will lead Turtle's transformation strategy. Key areas of focus are innovative solutions, go-to-market initiatives, partner ecosystem, ESG, and Turtle's micro-investment strategy. Murray has a passion and proven track record for building and operating high-performing teams that deliver record-setting results while creating strong relationships.

"I was drawn to Turtle's purpose to 'inspire, enable and accelerate the adoption of smart sustainable solutions.' Now more than ever, we need great teams, like Turtle, using our collective wisdom and commitment to our brand value of Radical Collaboration to solve complex issues and make compelling improvements together," Murray says. "I am immensely proud to be part of this team that is working to solve the greatest challenge of this century."

In its commitment to a net carbon future, Turtle is leveraging its unique marketplace role as an architect of sustainable projects in collaboration with globally respected manufacturers and suppliers. Turtle programs have ranged from New York's Hudson Yards, the largest smart cities project in the U.S.; to infrastructure renovations of major metropolitan airports, rails, bridges, tunnels, and ports; to the redesign of major utilities and the electrical grid.

Murray's career is distinguished by significant growth in technology businesses. Most recently, she was CEO of iGrafx, an equity-backed global firm in business process intelligence. Prior, she was Vice President/General Manager at Epicor, a $1B global enterprise software company, and Global Vice President for Digital and Cloud at Infor, a $3B, global enterprise software company.

Murray is a member of the Recognize CEO Innovation Network and the Forbes Technology Council. She served as a World Economic Forum Industry Strategy delegate, and was named the first female Chair of the Water Commission Board for the City of Santa Barbara, California. She received the 2018 Ones to Watch Award by IDG's CIO and CIO Executive Council.

Murray is a graduate of the MIT Sloan School, Computer Science and AI Lab, AI: Implications for Business Strategy 2018. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics & Environmental Science from the University of California, Santa Barbara, where she was awarded Senior of the Year.

Founded in 1923, Turtle is a leader in sustainable solutions for electrical power, digital automation, and industrial infrastructure. With 100 years of market experience, it is a fourth-generation, independent, certified woman-owned business servicing the industrial, construction, commercial, electrical contracting, export, and utility markets. It delivers mission-critical solutions across four key offerings: electrical distribution, integrated supply, infrastructure modernization, and technology services. www.turtle.com

