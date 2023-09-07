Turtle Power! Nickelodeon's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™ Share Secrets of the Sewer, Ninja Tactics, and More In New Installation at Discovery Cube Los Angeles

"Welcoming this new exhibit to our Los Angeles campus challenges families to work together as a team and discover how each family member has something unique to contribute to solving the problem..." said Joe Adams, CEO of Discovery Cube. Tweet this

At Discovery Cube Los Angeles, families will be transported to the underground home of the heroes in a half shell to get an insider's look at their secret hideaway. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' brothers Leonardo (the tactical, courageous leader in blue), Raphael (the aggressive, tough guy in red), Donatello (the scientist and technological genius in purple), and Michelangelo (the free-spirited jokester in orange), invite families to their sewer lair to train together and learn about the Turtles' comedic, skillful strategies. During their time in the TMNT lair, families can hone their mental and physical skills before taking on New York City's toughest villains in an action-packed adventure.

"Welcoming this new exhibit to our Los Angeles campus challenges families to work together as a team and discover how each family member has something unique to contribute to solving the problem. By the end of their visit to the Discover Cube, we hope they have learned they can accomplish much more together than alone," said Joe Adams, CEO of Discovery Cube.

The Turtles are known and respected for their teamwork. As the TMNT's sensei and adoptive father Splinter often tells them, "Together, there is nothing you cannot accomplish." Through team-building challenges, collaborative games, and mind-teasing puzzles, families and friends will learn skills to help them successfully work together.

Here are a few examples:

Explore the 3,000 sq ft. lair and discover the individual skills each Turtle brings to the team, such as leadership, creative problem-solving, speed, and humor!

Build a "bridge" together and think creatively as a team to overcome challenges.

Assemble two electrical circuit puzzles by taking one apart to build another.

Plan ahead and use patience to navigate the rope maze.

Practice ninja speed and slicing skills while playing a dexterity-based computer game.

Shred up and practice your balance on skateboards.

Create a sewer pipe together and see where it goes.

The Turtles took the comic book world by storm in 1984—and since then, Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey have brought Turtle Power to cartoons, movies, video games, and toys, Children and families across the nation will have the opportunity to explore Nickelodeon's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™: Secrets of the Sewer™ as it travels to children's museums and science centers coast to coast.

Learn more about Discovery Cube Los Angeles and reserve your tickets at: https://www.discoverycube.org/buy-tickets/.

General admission to Discovery Cube Los Angeles is $19.95 for adults and $14.95 for children. For those looking to enjoy Discovery Cube year-round, memberships are available for as low as $99 for a duo (all prices are subject to change). Our members enjoy 12 months of access to our Discovery Cube Science centers plus admission to seasonal and year-round exhibits. Members also receive discounts to popular special events such as Bubblefest and Winter Lights (OC), as well as benefits and exclusive offers to both Orange County and Los Angeles Discovery Cube locations, plus additional discounted admission to over 300 ASTC Science Centers around the world.

The museum is located at 11800 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91342.

About Discovery Cube

Established in 1989, the Discovery Cube is one of Southern California's leading children's science museums. With locations in Los Angeles and Orange County, the Cube focuses on INSPIRE, EDUCATE, and IMPACT young minds through engaging science-based programs, activities, and exhibits. Discovery Cube was named one of the "10 Most Trusted Brands" in Orange County and awarded the National Medal of Service from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Last year, Discovery Cube adopted a digital-first approach to STEM education with the launch of Discovery Cube Connect, a digital platform for developing and distributing interactive STEM educational offerings, activities, and gameplay. For more information, visit discoverycube.org and discoverycubeconnect.org

Follow the latest on our social channels (@discoverycubela,‥@discoverycubeoc, @discoverycubeconnect).

This exhibit was produced by The Children's Museum of Indianapolis and Nickelodeon. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is a nonprofit institution committed to creating extraordinary family learning experiences across the arts, sciences, and humanities that have the power to transform the lives of children and families.

Media Contact

Shondra Kenoly, https://www.discoverycube.org/los-angeles/exhibits/tmnt-secrets-of-the-sewer/, 1 8186862816, [email protected]

SOURCE Discovery Cube