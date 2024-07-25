Tutera Senior Living & Health Care Earns 27 National Quality Awards in 2024 from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living

We are proud to see these communities recognized for their unwavering commitment to residents. I commend the staff at these communities for their hard work and dedication to our valued long-term residents. Post this

ALABAMA

Deatsville, AL – Charlton Place Rehabilitation & Health Care Center

– Charlton Place Rehabilitation & Health Care Center Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Children's Specialty Center

– Montgomery Children's Specialty Center These communities were two of only 25 recipients in Alabama to receive the 2024 Bronze Quality Award.

ILLINOIS

INDIANA

Charlestown, IN – River Crossing Assisted Living Community

– River Crossing Assisted Living Community River Crossing was one of 70 recipients in Indiana to receive the 2024 Bronze Quality Award.

IOWA

KANSAS

MISSOURI

NEBRASKA

Columbus, NE – Cottonwood Senior Living

– Cottonwood Senior Living Seward, NE – Greene Senior Living

– Greene Senior Living These communities were two of only 15 recipients in Nebraska to receive the 2024 Bronze Quality Award.

OKLAHOMA

Muskogee, OK – Country Gardens Assisted Living Community

– Country Gardens Assisted Living Community This community was one of only 13 recipients in Oklahoma to receive the 2024 Bronze Quality Award.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Boiling Springs, SC – Wesley Court Assisted Living Community

– Court Assisted Living Community This community was one of only four recipients in Oklahoma to receive the 2024 Bronze Quality Award.

"We are proud to see these communities recognized for their unwavering commitment to residents," said Joe Tutera, chief executive officer of Tutera Senior Living & Health Care. "I commend the staff at these communities for their hard work and dedication to our valued long-term residents."

The Bronze Commitment to Quality Award Is one of three progressive award levels through the National Quality Award Program, which AHCA/NCAL established in 1996. It is based on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, which is also the foundation of the metric-based AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative. The Baldrige program helps organizations in different business sectors improve and achieve performance excellence.

"It's rewarding to be recognized with a prestigious quality award that underscores the standards that guide what we do every day," said Randy Bloom, Ph.D., chief operating officer of Tutera Senior Living & Health Care. "Our ongoing YOUNITE initiative is designed to ensure we are continuously asking, listening and responding in ways that are personally meaningful to residents, family members and staff in all our communities across the nation."

Bronze applicants must demonstrate their ability to implement a performance improvement system that improves health care outcomes. Trained examiners thoroughly review each application to determine if the center has met the demands of the criteria.

The 2024 awards will be presented "Delivering Solutions 24," the AHCA/NCAL's 75th National Quality Award Convention & Expo October 6-9, 2024.

About Tutera Senior Living & Health Care

Tutera Senior Living & Health Care is a locally owned, diversified post-acute senior health care provider operating 65 senior living communities in 10 states nationwide. As one of the nation's premier senior care providers, Tutera Senior Living & Health Care offers its residents independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-surgery rehabilitation, and memory care. In 1983, Dominic F. Tutera, M.D., founded Tutera to provide compassionate patient care with the uncompromising values of integrity, respect, hospitality, and positivity. Tutera Senior Living & Health Care still embodies those values today. Tutera is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of its residents and their families through senior living and healthcare experts who inspire and promote individuality and personal happiness. Visit http://www.Tutera.com to learn more.

About AHCA/NCAL

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represent more than 14,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers and homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit http://www.ahcancal.org.

Media Contact

Elaina Boudreau, BELA Communications, 913-660-0548, [email protected]

SOURCE Tutera Senior Living & Health Care