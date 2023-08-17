Tutera Senior Living & Health Care Expands Midwest Footprint; Adds 10 Communities

Tutera's strength comes by way of experience. Tweet this

IOWA

Anamosa – Pinicon Place Senior Living

– Pinicon Place Senior Living Carroll – Rolling Meadows Senior Living

Clarinda – Eiler Place Senior Living

Council Bluffs – Amelia Senior Living

– Sergeant Bluff – Floyd Place Senior Living

NEBRASKA

Columbus – Cottonwood Place Senior Living

Fremont – Pathfinder Place Senior Living

– Pathfinder Place Senior Living Nebraska City – Morton Senior Living

– Seward – Greene Senior Living

KANSAS

Abilene – Abilene Place Senior Living

"We're proud to fold these new communities under the Tutera umbrella, where our unwavering commitment to performance excellence has earned us national accolades and growth opportunities like this one," said Randy Bloom, PhD, Tutera president and COO. "We'll leverage our expertise caring for seniors and passion for their well-being to build on the services already in place for the residents of these 10 communities."

With this portfolio deal complete, Tutera is onboarding approximately 350 more employees with the newly added communities bringing strong leadership and talent to the company.

Since its founding in 1983, Tutera's track record of success includes owning, operating, or managing 320 communities in 17 states throughout the U.S. Currently with the newly acquired facilities, Tutera operates a steadily growing profile of 58 communities in 10 states with more than 4,916 licensed beds or units.

"Tutera's strength comes by way of experience," adds Dr. Bloom. "Our broad spectrum of senior living expertise enables us to quickly adapt to changing industry needs and extend exceptional operational capabilities to serve the needs of seniors across the full continuum of care."

Tutera is proficient at providing:

A full continuum of care with independent living, assisted living, memory care, long term nursing care and short-term rehabilitation.

Specialty care such as pulmonary, dialysis, behavioral, wound care and cardiac programming.

Joint ventures in staffing agency, home health, hospice, pharmacy, laboratory and therapy.

Tutera taps its more than 40 years of award-winning senior living management experience to bring the services and amenities most valued by residents, their families and staff. Recent Tutera accolades include the "Best Senior Living Communities 2023" award from U.S. News & World Report presented to the following Tutera communities:

Mission Chateau ( Prairie Village, Kansas ) – Best Independent Living; Best Assisted Living

) – Best Independent Living; Best Assisted Living The Laurel at Norterre ( Liberty, Missouri ) – Best Assisted Living

) – Best Assisted Living Oakley Courts ( Freeport, Illinois ) – Best Assisted Living

) – Best Assisted Living The Lodge at Manito ( Manito, Illinois ) – Best Assisted Living

at ( ) – Best Assisted Living Wesley Court ( Boiling Springs, South Carolina ) – Best Assisted Living

These top-rated communities were recognized for their operational processes, customer satisfaction and care delivered to residents at Tutera communities.

With many consecutive years of senior living occupancy growth, Tutera prides itself on ensuring that seniors have access to exceptional programming and care environments that enrich life daily. The company is actively looking to grow its senior living management and skilled nursing management portfolios.

For more information about Tutera senior care management services, please visit: https://tutera.com/management-services/

About Tutera Senior Living & Health Care

Tutera Senior Living & Health Care is a locally owned, diversified post-acute senior health care provider operating 58 senior living communities in 10 states throughout the country. As one of the nation's premier senior care providers, Tutera Senior Living & Health Care offers its residents independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-surgery rehabilitation, and memory care. In 1983, Dominic F. Tutera, M.D., founded Tutera to provide compassionate patient care with the uncompromising values of integrity, respect, hospitality and positivity. Tutera Senior Living & Health Care still embodies those values today. Tutera is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of its residents and their families through senior living and health care experts who inspire and promote individuality and personal happiness. For more information, visit http://www.Tutera.com.

Media Contact

Elaina Boudreau, BELA Communications, (913) 660-0548, [email protected]

SOURCE BELA Communications