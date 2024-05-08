Tutera Senior Living & Health Care Tapped by Nationwide Healthcare Developer Shelbourne to Manage New Luxury Senior Living Community in Chesterfield, Mo.

We're proud to welcome The Lumiere of Chesterfield into the Tutera family of senior living communities, where our unwavering commitment to performance excellence has earned us national accolades. Post this

"Tutera reviews many senior living developments and identifies those that allow our clients and management team the best opportunities for success," said Joe Tutera, CEO. "The Lumiere of Chesterfield is exactly such a property. Under Tutera's management, the community is well-positioned to set the marketplace standard for the highest-quality senior living services and lifestyle."

Since its founding in 1983, Tutera's track record of success includes owning, operating, and managing 330 communities in 17 states throughout the U.S. Currently, with the newly acquired facilities, Tutera operates a steadily growing portfolio of 65 communities in 10 states with more than 5,788 licensed apartments or units.

"We're proud to welcome The Lumiere of Chesterfield into the Tutera family of senior living communities, where our unwavering commitment to performance excellence has earned us national accolades and growth opportunities like this one," said Randy Bloom, PhD, Tutera president and COO. "We'll leverage our operational expertise caring for seniors and passion for their well-being to provide the highest level of services for the residents of The Lumiere."

The Lumiere of Chesterfield lives up to its name, with large windows that create a brilliant, light-filled interior. The high-end development will offer residents elegant amenities such as libraries, a wine room, bistros, a dog park, bocce ball and putting green. Located on a prime corner at 16255 Chesterfield Pkwy W, near the Chesterfield Mall, the premier retirement community offers a stylish, yet ultra-comfortable home in quiet luxury.

Tutera taps its more than 40 years of award-winning senior living management experience to provide the services and amenities most valued by residents, their families, and staff. Recent Tutera accolades include the "Best Senior Living Communities 2023" award from U.S. News & World Report presented to several Tutera communities.

With many consecutive years of senior living occupancy growth, Tutera prides itself on ensuring seniors have access to exceptional programming and care environments that enrich daily life. The company seeks to grow its senior living management portfolio with opportunities like The Lumiere of Chesterfield. For information about Tutera senior care management services, please visit tutera.com/management-services

For more information about living at The Lumiere of Chesterfield, visit http://www.lumiereofchesterfield.com. The first 50 new residents to sign a contract will be a part of The Lumiere of Chesterfield Founder's Club 50. These residents will receive benefits that can save thousands of dollars. Membership includes:

One Time Rent Incentive (1 month free)

Priority choice of apartment

$500 one-time credit for meals and bar tab

Private event with food and set up for up to 10 friends within the first year (scheduled on a first come basis)

About Tutera Senior Living & Health Care

Tutera Senior Living & Health Care is a locally owned, diversified post-acute senior health care provider operating 65 senior living communities in 10 states nationwide. As one of the nation's premier senior care providers, Tutera Senior Living & Health Care offers its residents independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-surgery rehabilitation, and memory care. In 1983, Dominic F. Tutera, M.D., founded Tutera to provide compassionate patient care with the uncompromising values of integrity, respect, hospitality, and positivity. Tutera Senior Living & Health Care still embodies those values today. Tutera is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of its residents and their families through senior living and healthcare experts who inspire and promote individuality and personal happiness. Visit http://www.Tutera.com to learn more.

About Shelbourne Healthcare

Since 2009, Shelbourne Healthcare Development Group has been committed to creating upscale senior living communities throughout the United States, giving many seniors a beautiful new place to call home. Both a development and investment firm, Shelbourne works with capital and management partners to successfully develop and stabilize best-in-class, state-of-the-art senior assisted and independent living communities in affluent areas. Visit https://shelbournehealthcare.com for more information.

