Tutera Senior Living and Nationwide Healthcare Developer Shelbourne Announce Grand Opening of $55 Million Senior Living Community in Chesterfield, Mo.

The Lumiere of Chesterfield raises the bar on luxurious retirement living. We invite anyone who's interested in seeing our elegant new senior living options to join us at our June 27 Open House. Post this

"The Lumiere of Chesterfield raises the bar on luxurious retirement living," said Joe Tutera, CEO. "We invite anyone who's interested in seeing our elegant new senior living options to join us at our June 27 Open House. Our French-inspired architecture and impressive amenities will be on full display in the beautiful, light-filled interior and outside on our impressive grounds."

The Lumiere of Chesterfield Open House is scheduled from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, and the general public is welcome. Attendees will enjoy gourmet appetizers, a signature cocktail, giveaways and valet parking available. An independent living apartment will be open for viewing to showcase the stylish and comfortable residences.

Living up to its namesake – lumiere, which means light – The Lumiere of Chesterfield features large windows that illuminate its interior. The quietly luxurious community is flooded with natural light, offering a variety of common spaces both indoors and outdoors. Every room incorporates Biophilic design, or a visual connection to surrounding nature, which has been shown to improve the well-being of individuals occupying indoor spaces.

"Tutera is committed to ensuring seniors have access to exceptional programming and care environments that enrich daily life, and The Lumiere is the latest example of that," said Randy Bloom, PhD, Tutera president and COO. "We designed a beautiful space where residents thrive."

The Lumiere at Chesterfield combines local manor farmhouse architecture with modern amenities. An enhanced entrance visible from Chesterfield Parkway West leads to a circular plaza adorned with ornamental plants and a kinetic sculpture by a local artist. Exterior features include a prominent porte cochere (covered entrance) with masonry and stone piers, as well as a spacious front porch. Thoughtfully designed outdoor amenities include pedestrian pathways and distinctive gardens. The building materials convey harmony with the environment, and the design seamlessly integrates into the site's topography.

The project architect is Moseley Architects in Springfield, Virginia, and the interior designer is Faulkner Design Group out of Dallas.

Shelbourne, known for its best-in-class communities and premier site developments nationally, tapped Tutera to manage and lease the new facility because of Tutera's 40-plus years of luxury senior living industry leadership. Recent Tutera accolades include the "Best Senior Living Communities 2024" award from U.S. News & World Report presented to several Tutera communities, as well as quality awards from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Senior Living.

Dignitaries attending the June 27 ribbon-cutting ceremony include:

West St. Louis County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, Lori A. Kelling

Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, Tutera's Vice President of Growth Strategy, Stacey Sunde , and Regional Vice President, Mike Ross

, and Regional Vice President, Shelbourne Healthcare Development Group's Jack Snyder , Marianne Menapace and Mark Hallowell

, and Sabra HealthCare REIT's Executive Vice President for Investments, Darrin Smith

The Lumiere of Chesterfield's Executive Director, Brad Queen , and Marketing Coordinator, Wendi Westfall

Upon completion, The Lumiere of Chesterfield will create 100 jobs in greater St. Louis.

For more information about living at The Lumiere of Chesterfield, visit http://www.lumiereofchesterfield.com. The first 50 new residents to sign a contract will be a part of The Lumiere of Chesterfield Founder's Club 50. These residents will receive benefits that can save thousands of dollars. Membership includes:

One Time Rent Incentive

Priority choice of apartment

$500 one-time credit for meals and bar tab

one-time credit for meals and bar tab Private event with food and set up for up to 10 friends within the first year

Tours of the community can be scheduled by contacting Wendi Westfall at (636) 265-5020.

About Tutera Senior Living & Health Care

Tutera Senior Living & Health Care is a locally owned, diversified post-acute senior health care provider operating 65 senior living communities in 10 states nationwide. As one of the nation's premier senior care providers, Tutera Senior Living & Health Care offers its residents independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-surgery rehabilitation, and memory care. In 1983, Dominic F. Tutera, M.D., founded Tutera to provide compassionate patient care with the uncompromising values of integrity, respect, hospitality, and positivity. Tutera Senior Living & Health Care still embodies those values today. Tutera is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of its residents and their families through senior living and healthcare experts who inspire and promote individuality and personal happiness. Visit http://www.Tutera.com to learn more.

About Shelbourne Healthcare

Since 2009, Shelbourne Healthcare Development Group has been committed to creating upscale senior living communities throughout the United States, giving many seniors a beautiful new place to call home. Both a development and investment firm, Shelbourne works with capital and management partners to successfully develop and stabilize best-in-class, state-of-the-art senior assisted and independent living communities in affluent areas. Visit https://shelbournehealthcare.com for more information.

Media Contact

Elaina Boudreau, BELA Communications, (913) 660-0548, [email protected]

SOURCE BELA Communications