Tutera Senior Living Communities Named Among Best in the County by U.S. News & World Report

The U.S. News & World Report recognition makes us especially proud, because it's based on positive feedback from the people who matter most to us – our residents and their families.

In 2024, U.S. News analyzed almost 400,000 survey responses from residents and their family members to rigorously evaluate more than 3,500 communities nationwide. Respondents ranked how satisfied they were with such community aspects as safety, caregiving, management and staff, value, food, activities, and other services and amenities.

"The U.S. News & World Report recognition makes us especially proud, because it's based on positive feedback from the people who matter most to us – our residents and their families," said Joe Tutera, chief executive officer of Tutera Senior Living & Health Care. "U.S. News recognized fewer than half of the communities surveyed as 'Best,' which underscores the success of our unwavering commitment to residents' well-being. I commend our hard-working staff who provide quality care every day."

The seven Tutera communities on the 2024 U.S. News ratings of best senior living facilities are:

Carnegie Village ( Belton, Missouri )

) Category: Best Memory Care

"It's an honor to be recognized for our unwavering commitment to residents," said Randy Bloom, PhD, Tutera president and COO of Tutera. "Tutera is fortunate to serve residents at 68 communities across the nation, and this recognition is especially significant when our residents and their families recognize the amenities and high quality of care they receive in their communities."

The U.S. News Best Senior Living finder features each community's ratings on independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement.

About Tutera Senior Living & Health Care

Tutera Senior Living & Health Care is a locally owned, diversified post-acute senior health care provider operating 68 senior living communities in 10 states nationwide. As one of the nation's premier senior care providers, Tutera Senior Living & Health Care offers its residents independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-surgery rehabilitation, and memory care. In 1983, Dominic F. Tutera, M.D., founded Tutera to provide compassionate patient care with the uncompromising values of integrity, respect, hospitality, and positivity. Tutera Senior Living & Health Care still embodies those values today. Tutera is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of its residents and their families through senior living and healthcare experts who inspire and promote individuality and personal happiness. Visit http://www.Tutera.com to learn more.

