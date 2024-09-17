Tutored by Teachers Announces Strategic Investment from American Student Assistance (ASA)

Strategic investment accelerates Tutored by Teachers' efforts to meet the needs of diverse learners and close opportunity gaps for underserved students nationwide.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tutored by Teachers ("TbT"), a leading provider of personalized virtual instruction, today announced a strategic investment from American Student Assistance® ("ASA"), a national nonprofit at the forefront of changing the way kids learn about careers and prepare for their futures. The investment will support TbT's continued expansion as the company rolls out new instructional supports tailored to the growing needs of diverse student populations.

In response to the rise of multilingual learners in U.S. schools, TbT is introducing targeted programs to meet their unique needs, such as successful implementations at Denver Public Schools (DPS). In a randomized controlled trial at DPS, students receiving TbT instruction grew 7 points faster, on average, than those in the control group on the Star Math assessment. Students paired with Spanish-speaking math tutors saw double the growth, outpacing the control group by 14 points on the Spanish version of Star Math.

TbT also piloted the groundbreaking SAT for All program in DPS, where 30% of the district's 11th graders opted in. Students of color, who made up the majority of participants, saw twice the SAT score growth compared to their non-tutored peers, demonstrating the program's impact in closing opportunity gaps for underserved students.

"ASA's investment enables us to accelerate our efforts to bring these critical programs to more school districts nationwide," said Shaan Akbar, co-founder of TbT. "Our recent work supporting multilingual learners, newcomers, and migratory students, as well as the success of our SAT for All initiative, is proof of the transformative impact of our personalized instruction."

TbT has experienced strong, profitable growth, and this strategic investment will allow the company to continue expanding its impact while maintaining its focus on quality and equity in education.

"TbT's innovative programs and their commitment to closing the opportunity gap make them an ideal partner for ASA," said Jean Eddy, President and CEO of ASA, Author of Crisis-Proofing Today's Learners: Reimagining Career Education to Prepare Kids for Tomorrow's World. "We're excited to support their mission and help bring their solutions to more schools, ensuring that every student, no matter their background, has access to high-quality education that will prepare them for career and economic success."

"We are incredibly impressed with the management team at TbT," added Rilwan Meeran, Head of Impact Investments for ASA. "Shaan and Rahul are doing something rarely seen in the space -- they're threading the needle on delivering tremendous impact, at scale, sustainably."

Rahul Kalita, co-founder of TbT, shared, "With ASA's support, we will also enhance our instruction through AI-focused investments in our platform. We're capturing and packaging very rich data for our teachers and school partners. Recent advances in AI will make that data even more impactful."

The partnership will enable TbT to expand its team, enhance its technology platform, and broaden its reach into more school districts across the country. TbT remains committed to its mission of closing the opportunity gap through personalized virtual learning, powered by highly qualified and diverse educators.

Tutored by Teachers (TbT) is a mission-driven company dedicated to closing the opportunity gap in K-12 education by providing virtual instruction powered by its community of over 6,000 highly qualified and diverse certified teachers. TbT offers personalized learning experiences with a focus on equity, helping students of all backgrounds achieve academic success. TbT's newest programs focus on supporting multilingual learners, underserved students with standardized tests, and schools experiencing teacher vacancies. To learn more about TbT, visit www.tutored.live.

American Student Assistance® (ASA) is a national nonprofit changing the way kids learn about careers and prepare for their futures through equitable access to career readiness information and experiences. ASA helps middle and high school students to know themselves—their strengths and their interests—and understand their education and career options so that they can make informed decisions. ASA fulfills its mission – in schools and beyond the classroom—by providing free digital experiences, including Futurescape®, Next Voice™, and EvolveMe®, directly to millions of students, and through advocacy, impact investing, thought leadership, and philanthropic support for educators, intermediaries, and others. ASA fosters a generation of confident, crisis-proof young people who are ready for whatever path comes next after high school. To learn more about ASA, visit www.asa.org/about-asa.

