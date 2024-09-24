Tutored by Teachers Awarded Tutoring Program Design Badge from National Student Support Accelerator

"This badge signals that our work is making a difference, and we're committed to continuing our journey to provide the most effective tutoring solutions in education." - Rahul Kalita Post this

"We've built our model on a foundation of research-backed best practices, always with a focus on quality and student outcomes," said Rahul Kalita, co-founder of TbT. "This badge signals that our work is making a difference, and we're committed to providing the most effective tutoring solutions in education."

The NSSA's Tutoring Quality Improvement System ("TQIS") assesses tutoring programs based on their alignment with research-based standards. The Tutoring Program Design Badge recognizes programs that meet these rigorous standards, offering states and districts a signal of program quality. While the badge does not measure program implementation at individual sites, it confirms that the design of TbT's programs adheres to best practices aimed at driving student success.

TbT exemplified its alignment to these research-based standards through its multi-year partnership with Indianapolis Public Schools ("IPS"), which scaled to become one of the country's largest, most innovative, and most successful tutoring programs.

IPS students participating in TbT's personalized learning programs demonstrated meaningful and statistically significant academic growth. Studies of NWEA MAP data demonstrated that students gained over 2 months of additional learning in Math and ELA.

TbT and IPS notably surmounted the 95% problem, with data showing that the majority of kids who needed the instruction received it, and with the right dosage. This also held true for the opt-in program, Tutoring for All, which turned the on-demand model on its head.

Tutoring for All was available for opt-in across the entire district at no cost to students with scheduled, after-school programming. Of the 2,300 students enrolled in the program, nearly 80% identified as students of color.

Students who completed the Tutoring for All program saw a 7-point higher growth percentile on the NWEA Math MAP Assessment and a 5-point higher growth on the NWEA ELA MAP Assessment compared to the district average.

Additionally, students enrolled in Tutoring for All who received free or reduced lunch saw a 10-point higher increase in their growth on both the NWEA Math and ELA assessments.

Shaan Akbar, co-founder of TbT, added, "Our team has always been focused on ensuring every part of our tutoring model is designed with student success at the center. Earning this badge from NSSA is not just a recognition of our program design but of our commitment to setting a new standard for quality in tutoring."

Tutored by Teachers partners with schools nationwide to deliver virtual, personalized learning led by highly qualified and diverse educators. By focusing on closing opportunity and achievement gaps for high-need students, TbT is driving significant student outcomes while also supporting teachers, who have been paid nearly $20 million to date by the company. This commitment not only empowers students but also supports teachers, ensuring meaningful results across the board.

For more information on Tutored by Teachers' high-quality tutoring programs and its mission to close academic opportunity gaps, visit https://www.tutored.live.

About Tutored by Teachers:

Tutored by Teachers (TbT) is a mission-driven company dedicated to closing the opportunity gap in K-12 education by providing virtual instruction powered by its community of over 6,000 highly qualified and diverse certified teachers. TbT offers personalized learning experiences with a focus on equity, helping students of all backgrounds achieve academic success. TbT's newest programs focus on supporting multilingual learners, underserved students with standardized tests, and schools experiencing teacher vacancies. For more information, visit https://www.tutored.live and follow @tutored.live on social media.

