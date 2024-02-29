Tutored by Teachers Named to the GSV 150 list of the Most Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning and Workforce Skills

"We're thrilled that in three short years, Tutored by Teachers is now a recognized leader in the edtech industry," said Shaan Akbar, co-founder of Tutored by Teachers. Post this

Tutored by Teachers and the other VC- and PE-backed companies on the GSV 150 list are achieving strong top-line growth, collectively reaching a staggering ~3B people and generating ~$23 B in revenue. GSV selected the 2024 cohort from 2,000+ global companies using a proprietary rubric of revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margin profile, and more.

"We're thrilled that in three short years, Tutored by Teachers is now a recognized leader in the edtech industry," said Shaan Akbar, co-founder of Tutored by Teachers. "It's a testament to how our unyielding commitment to outcomes and white-glove service doesn't stand at odds with growth at scale, but in fact, enables it. We're committed more than ever to continue driving outcomes for students and teachers alike as we work to help close the opportunity gap."

Tutored by Teachers has moved the needle for districts across the country — including Indianapolis Public Schools, Metro Nashville Public Schools, and Denver Public Schools — with its innovative, personalized learning model. The organization has driven double-digit student growth on assessments such as NWEA MAP and iReady, and, in the process, has paid its highly qualified and diverse teachers over $10 million to-date.

"I have a front row seat to the amazing growth at Tutored by Teachers," said Michael Cohn, Partner at GSV Ventures. "The team has built a highly scalable outcomes machine through the just right combination of people, process, and tech."

About Tutored by Teachers

Tutored by Teachers is a mission-driven company working to improve outcomes for high-need students and teachers and advance equity in education. Tutored by Teachers partners directly with schools to serve K–12 students through virtual, small group, teacher-led instruction. The company's culturally responsive instructional framework aims to build students' foundational skills and further their social-emotional learning, while paying highly qualified, certified teachers a fair wage. For more information, visit https://www.tutored.live/ and follow @tutored.live on social media.

About GSV Ventures

GSV Ventures, a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion global education and workforce skills sector, manages and invests from GSV Ventures Fund III. GSV has invested $600M+ in innovators across "Pre-K to Gray" learning, including Class Technologies, ClassDojo, Coursera, Coursehero, Degreed, Guild, Lead School, PhysicsWallah, Photomath, and Valenture Institute.

About ASU+GSV

Through a deep partnership between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), ASU+GSV Summit has become the world's most important and impactful annual gathering of 7,000+ "Pre-K to Gray" education leaders. Today, the ASU+GSV platform also includes the inaugural ASU+GVS AIR Show exploring the AI Revolution in EDU.

