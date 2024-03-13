Tuvoli and FL3XX Announce Live Integration of Instant Digital Checkout, Unveiled at the Schedulers and Dispatchers Conference

This marks a significant milestone in the evolution of charter flight sales and operations, offering the customers of operators and brokers across the United States access to mobile-friendly digital checkout, replacing a process that is predominantly driven by PDF contracts today. Post this

Tailored specifically for the US market, the Tuvoli and FL3XX integration transforms the charter booking process, enabling instant quote delivery, rapid e-signed contract completion, and secure credit card guarantees or prepayments. This collaboration addresses the urgent demands of operators and brokers for a streamlined sales process that significantly reduces the time from quote to confirmation.

"Since our initial announcement of this integration at BACE last October, the enthusiasm and feedback from the industry has been overwhelmingly positive," said Greg Johnson, President/CEO of Tuvoli. "This live launch is not just a milestone for Tuvoli and FL3XX but a leap forward for the entire charter industry, emphasizing our commitment to improving the speed and ease of the customer booking experience, which in turn delivers better close rates for our charter operator partners.

Key features of this live integration include:

Rapid Multi-Quote Capability: Operators can send quotes or multi-quotes at unprecedented speeds, leveraging FL3XX to create attractive, branded mobile-friendly quotes that can be booked and paid for instantly from anywhere.

Seamless DocuSign Integration: Ensuring contracts are ready for electronic signature the moment a quote is accepted, significantly accelerating the booking process.

Advanced Payment Processing: Incorporating credit card capture and bank wire matching, 30-day credit card holds, and immediate salesperson notification upon payment receipt.

Enhanced Security and Compliance: Adhering to PCI compliance standards for secure and encrypted transactions.

Paolo Sommariva, CEO and Co-founder of FL3XX, added, "The live integration of Tuvoli's digital checkout solution within the FL3XX platform is a testament to our dedication to serving the unique needs of the American charter market. This development not only enriches our offering but sets a new benchmark for sales efficiency and security in the industry."

This integration is designed for operators and brokers eager to leverage Tuvoli's and FL3XX's advanced banking and sales management solutions. The Schedulers and Dispatchers Conference attendees are invited to experience the transformative benefits of the FL3XX and Tuvoli Digital Checkout solution.

For further details on how this live integration can elevate your sales process, please visit Tuvoli's Schedulers and Dispatchers Booth 1116 or FL3XX's Booth 132 or reach out to our sales teams on www.tuvoli.com or www.fl3xx.com

Media Contact

Tanya Plante, Tuvoli, LLC, 1 6038605764, [email protected], www.tuvoli.com

Filip Ranebo, FL3XX, 41 765295535, [email protected], www.fl3xx.com

SOURCE Tuvoli, LLC