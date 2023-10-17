Tuvoli and FL3XX Streamline Charter Contracts and Payment with Mobile-Friendly Digital Checkout

"We know that the charter market in America is unique" said Paolo Sommarivia, CEO and co-founder of FL3XX. "Integrating Tuvoli's digital checkout experience, which has been tailor-made for this market, is a smart move for FL3XX and our growing US customer base." Tweet this

"The US charter market is highly competitive. Seconds matter" says Greg Johnson President/CEO of Tuvoli. "Giving an operator's customers the ability to confirm trips from anywhere with a few taps on their phone improves close rates, which in turn increases top line sales."

Tuvoli's digital checkout experience has been available through its charter CRM and sales pipeline management solution since 2021. The Tuvoli checkout process has been fine-tuned through hundreds of millions of dollars in charter bookings and a great deal of customer feedback.

The benefit of this partnership is the ability to deliver a best-in-class checkout experience to charter customers without disrupting the existing, familiar quote workflow for the charter operator. Card capture is PCI compliant, using tokens and a third-party vault, eliminating the common but highly insecure practice of texting or emailing photos of credit cards.

There are no limits on the size of a transaction, total transaction volume or the number of card authorizations (holds) that an operator can process through Tuvoli. Tuvoli's FDIC insured banking platform has custom tools that aid in matching inbound wires to trips while notifying sales that payment has been received. When a wire is matched with a trip, the system checks for any outstanding holds and will ask the user if that authorization should be released.

Tuvoli's payment engine makes it easy to send wires, ACH payments, and even paper checks to vendors. When the other party also has an account with Tuvoli, payments are instant and available 24/7/365 (like a business aviation version of Venmo).

"We know that the charter market in America is unique" said Paolo Sommarivia, CEO and co-founder of FL3XX. "Integrating Tuvoli's digital checkout experience, which has been tailor-made for this market, is a smart move for FL3XX and our growing US customer base."

The teams at FL3XX and Tuvoli are actively engaged in the integration, with plans for a Q1 2024 release to the market.

Tuvoli's merchant processing works as a stand-alone product as well, so operators can start benefitting from many of the features while integration is underway.

Both FL3XX and Tuvoli are in Las Vegas this week at the NBAA convention. To see how FL3XX scheduling and Tuvoli checkout work nulltogether, drop by Tuvoli at booth C6821 and/or FL3XX at booth N2325.

About Tuvoli

Tuvoli is private aviation's financial technology leader. The Tuvoli digital contract and checkout experience increases customer's sales conversion rates while reducing the administrative burden on sales teams. Tuvoli's FDIC insured banking platform delivers instant 24/7 payments, intuitive wire transfer features, and tools that streamline matching wires to trips. Tuvoli's FlyEasy marketplace delivers new sales leads for charter aircraft and Tuvoli's Everest Fuel business delivers credit for aviation purchases with powerful savings on jet fuel. Together, Tuvoli delivers technology solutions that improve the bottom line for its customer's.

For more information visit www.tuvoli.com

About FL3XX

FL3XX is the leading web and app-based aviation management platform that stands at the forefront of innovation in the aviation industry.

Specializing

in Part 135, Part 91, Trip Support, Medevac, and Cargo operations, FL3XX offers

the most intuitive software solution that empowers sales, operations,

maintenance, and management teams to excel in their day-to-day functions.

With a global

network of over 200 operators across 6 continents already benefiting from its

capabilities, FL3XX also integrates with a market-leading number of services

that enable operators to save significant work hours each month.

FL3XX operates out of its headquarters in

Vienna, Austria, with a local presence in Europe, North America, and Asia.

For more information visit: www.fl3xx.com

