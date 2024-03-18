Tuvoli and MySky Streamline Charter Contracts and Payment with Mobile-Friendly Digital Checkout

"We're excited to add MySky Quote and its remarkable data-driven pricing engine to the list of systems integrated with Tuvoli's checkout capability," says Greg Johnson President/CEO of Tuvoli. "The team at MySky has been great to work with and the combined solution is compelling." Post this

Tuvoli's digital checkout experience has been available through its charter CRM and sales pipeline management solution since 2021. The Tuvoli checkout process has been fine-tuned through hundreds of millions of dollars in charter bookings and a great deal of customer feedback.

Tuvoli's payment engine makes it easy to send wires, ACH payments, and paper checks to vendors. When the other party also has an account with Tuvoli, payments are instant and available 24/7/365. MySky Quote provides precision, speed and automation, with Tuvoli requests for quotes (RFQs) arriving seamlessly in the MySky solution, enabling operators to provide either an autonomous or semi-autonomous response, significantly enhancing their ability to provide accurate quotes quickly.

"Many operators struggle to respond efficiently to RFQs, with their only option typically to hire more people or outsource the process – neither of which is cost-efficient in the medium to long-term," said Jean de Looz, Head of Americas at MySky. "The combination of MySky Quote and Tuvoli checkout solves this issue by delivering a complete and seamless solution to our growing US customer base."

The integration is being announced at the 2024 NBAA Schedulers and Dispatchers Conference (SDC2024) in Fort Worth, Texas, 12-14 March 2024. To see how MySky Quote and Tuvoli work together, drop by the Tuvoli booth 1116 and/or MySky booth 200.

About Tuvoli

Tuvoli is private aviation's financial technology leader. The Tuvoli digital contract and checkout experience increases customers' sales conversion rates while reducing the administrative burden on sales teams. Tuvoli's FDIC insured banking platform delivers instant 24/7 payments, intuitive wire transfer features, and tools that streamline matching wires to trips. Tuvoli's FlyEasy marketplace delivers new sales leads for charter aircraft and Tuvoli's Everest Fuel business delivers credit for aviation purchases with powerful savings on jet fuel. Together, Tuvoli delivers technology solutions that improve the bottom line for its customers.

For more information visit: www.tuvoli.com

About MySky

Founded in 2015, MySky is the only AI-powered cost management platform designed specifically for the private aviation industry. EMEA-headquartered in Dubai, UAE and US-headquartered in New Jersey, US,

MySky is a global technology company bringing value to all private aviation stakeholders; optimising business aviation processes and enabling charter operators to work smarter, not harder.

Fueled with the largest pricing database in the industry, MySky's advanced AI is a friendly assistant that takes care of cost analysis, benchmarking and reconciliation. MySky's products provide charter operators, jet owners and flight departments with complete oversight of the lifecycle of a cost and a greater understanding of the profitability from each flight requested.

MySky products, Budget, Quote, Spend, Procure and Tax can be integrated separately or work unanimously, bringing powerful automation and innovation, while lowering barriers to entry in business aviation, and allowing operators to perform at their maximum capacity.

For more information visit: mysky.com

Media Contact

Tanya Plante, Tuvoli, 1 6038605764, [email protected], www.tuvoli.com

Jean De Looz, MySky, 1 6469730642, [email protected], www.mysky.com

SOURCE Tuvoli