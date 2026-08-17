Tuvoli Named No. 681 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"What excites us most is the growth potential that operators and brokers have unlocked through our platform." — Greg Johnson, CEO of Tuvoli. Post this

"The continued upward trajectory of Tuvoli adoption is a direct reflection of the value we're creating for charter industry participants," said Greg Johnson, CEO of Tuvoli. "What excites us most is the growth potential that operators and brokers have unlocked through our platform, allowing them to scale their businesses more efficiently and serve customers more effectively."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

About Tuvoli

Tuvoli is building the backbone of private aviation. Founded by aviation industry veterans and powered by modern fintech infrastructure, Tuvoli connects operators and brokers through an end-to-end platform covering quoting, payments, contracts, and trip management. With a revenue model centered on completed transactions, Tuvoli's success is directly aligned with its customers' success—the company wins when operators and brokers win. With more than $1.2 billion in annualized transaction volume and a Tuvoli-facilitated flight departing every 11 minutes, Tuvoli is the platform the private aviation industry is choosing to build its future on.

Learn more at tuvoli.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

Media Contact

Karen McKercher, Tuvoli, 1 607-760-4570, [email protected], https://tuvoli.com

SOURCE Tuvoli