Tuvoli, NATA and Embry-Riddle launch Inaugural AI Symposium for Business Aviation to guide Industry transformation

'This Industry deserves a serious, independent forum to examine AI' – Greg Johnson, Tuvoli Post this

AISBA is designed to bring the business aviation community together around practical learning, candid discussion, and real-world AI applications, with programming around use cases, strategic considerations, and applied learning across a range of tools and platforms—not any one product, platform, or provider. The symposium will gather operators, brokers, technology innovators, regulators, and leading aviation faculty and students to examine how AI can be deployed in practical, responsible, and strategically valuable ways. Discussions will span how intelligent systems can strengthen decision-making, improve business performance, support customer engagement, and develop the next generation of aviation professionals.

"Private aviation is navigating one of the most significant periods of change in its history," said Greg Johnson, President & CEO of Tuvoli. "But operators and brokers shouldn't have to navigate it alone. In partnership with NATA and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Tuvoli created AISBA because this industry deserves a serious, independent forum to examine what AI actually means for how we run our businesses—not a conference about technology for technology's sake,but a conversation between people who are genuinely committed to this industry's future. That's the spirit Tuvoli was built on, and it's the spirit AISBA is designed to embody."

The choice of venue reflects a long-term commitment to the industry's next generation. Tuvoli is a tenant in Embry-Riddle's Research Park and has established an endowed scholarship within the David B. O'Maley College of Business—investments that predate AISBA and reflect a genuine belief that the future of business aviation is built at the intersection of industry and education. Hosting the symposium on Embry-Riddle's Daytona Beach Campus extends that commitment further, creating a direct link between the professionals shaping the industry today and the students who will lead it tomorrow. Net proceeds above event costs will be directed toward scholarships through the National Air Transportation Foundation (NATF).

"NATA's member companies are asking the right questions about AI: what it can do for their businesses, what it costs, how to assess opportunities and mitigate risks, and how to apply it in ways that support better-informed decisions. NATA is pleased to support AISBA as a trusted industry forum that helps aviation businesses cut through the noise and better understand how AI can be applied responsibly to unlock new possibilities, strengthen business strategy, and support long-term business performance. For more than eight decades, NATA has helped aviation businesses navigate complexity, advance safety, and prepare for what is next. Partnering with Tuvoli and Embry-Riddle to bring practical AI guidance directly to operators and aviation service

companies is a natural extension of that mission."

— Curt Castagna, President & CEO, National Air Transportation Association

"The most effective business education happens where industry challenges and classroom learning intersect. AISBA embodies that philosophy. Our students will not simply attend this symposium — they will engage directly with the executives, entrepreneurs, and innovators shaping the future of business aviation. Embry-Riddle's participation in AISBA reflects the commitment of the David B. O'Maley College of Business to connect students with the technologies, business models and leadership challenges transforming the aviation and

aerospace industries."

— Joe Gibney, Dean, David B. O'Maley College of Business, Embry-Riddle

Joe Gibney added that artificial intelligence is already changing how organizations make decisions, create value, and serve customers. "Embry-Riddle is proud to partner with Tuvoli and NATA to help both industry professionals and future leaders navigate that transformation."

Tailored to serve attendees across a range of experience levels, AISBA includes an opening reception, a full-day symposium, and a half-day practical workshop for attendees who want a deeper dive:

Monday, September 14 — Opening Reception: An evening social event to kick off the symposium, bringing together attendees for informal conversation and connection ahead of the full program. (5:00 pm – 7:00 pm)

Tuesday, September 15 — Strategic Symposium: A full day of panel discussions and keynote sessions at the Henderson Welcome Center on the Embry-Riddle campus, exploring where AI can enhance day-to-day operations and shape long-term competitiveness across the business aviation ecosystem. (8:00 am – 4:30 pm, with a reception from 5:00 pm)

Wednesday, September 16 — Practical AI Workshop (Optional, Half-Day): A collaborative working session hosted in the O'Maley College of Business, where industry leaders, university faculty, and select Embry-Riddle students work side-by-side on real-world applications. The workshop features two parallel tracks—one for professionals new to AI, and one for more experienced users looking to expand advanced skills and explore emerging use cases. (8:00 am – 2:00 pm)

Registration is now open to operators, brokers, FBO professionals, and other industry stakeholders. Seating is limited due to campus venue capacity. Student registration is complimentary with valid ID.

For full agenda details, speaker updates, and registration please visit:

Event Registration

About Tuvoli

Tuvoli is building the backbone of private aviation. Founded by aviation industry veterans and powered by modern fintech infrastructure, Tuvoli connects operators and brokers through an end-to-end platform covering quoting, payments, contracts, and trip management. With a revenue model centered on completed transactions, Tuvoli's success is directly aligned with its customers'—the company wins when operators and brokers win. With more than $1.2 billion in annualized transaction volume and a Tuvoli-facilitated flight departing every 11 minutes, Tuvoli is the platform the private aviation industry is choosing to build its future on.

Learn more at tuvoli.com.

About NATA

The National Air Transportation Association (NATA) is the leading national trade association representing the business interests of general aviation service companies. For more than eight decades, NATA has advocated on behalf of aviation businesses on legislative and regulatory matters at the federal level, while providing members with safety training, education, and business services that support their long-term success. NATA's nearly 3,700 member locations deliver a broad range of aeronautical services, including on-demand air charter, aircraft maintenance, fuel services, flight training, and business aircraft management.

Learn more at nata.aero.

About Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

For over a century, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University has been recognized as is the world's largest and most comprehensive university specializing in aviation, aerospace, engineering, and related fields. With residential campuses in Daytona Beach, Florida, and Prescott, Arizona, along with a global Worldwide

Campus with established locations in Singapore and Brazil, Embry-Riddle serves more than 33,000 students from over 150 countries across more than 100 degree programs. The university's David B. O'Maley College of Business prepares students for leadership roles across the aviation, aerospace, and global business sectors.

Learn more at erau.edu.

Media Contact

Karen McKercher, Tuvoli, 1 607-760-4570, [email protected], tuvoli.com

SOURCE Tuvoli