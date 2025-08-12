TUVOLI Ranks No. 186 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

We've built Tuvoli to solve the core challenges in charter sales and payments, enabling our customers to book faster, get paid instantly, and operate more profitably. Post this

"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 is a milestone that reflects not just our growth, but the trust the private aviation community has placed in us," said Greg Johnson, CEO of Tuvoli. "We've built Tuvoli to solve the core challenges in charter sales and payments, enabling our customers to book faster, get paid instantly, and operate more profitably. This recognition is a testament to our team's relentless focus on innovation and to the brokers and operators who have partnered with us to modernize how the industry does business."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

About Tuvoli

Founded in 2019, Tuvoli is transforming how private aviation transacts by combining an industry-first real-time digital checkout experience with secure, bank-integrated payment processing. Serving both charter brokers and aircraft operators, Tuvoli's platform streamlines quoting, booking, and payments—eliminating inefficiencies in a historically fragmented market. Tuvoli is preparing to introduce "Tuvoli IQ," an intelligent quoting capability that will enable brokers to receive and confirm market-accurate quotes in seconds. The company powers leading private aviation brands, including fellow 2025 Inc. 5000 honorees FlyUSA and Thrive Aviation—a testament to the value Tuvoli delivers to the industry's fastest-growing companies—and manages millions in daily transactions through its fully white-labeled banking platform, provided in partnership with Piermont Bank, Member FDIC. With a focus on trust, speed, and profitability for its customers, Tuvoli is positioning itself as the central operating and payments infrastructure for the private air charter industry. Learn more at www.tuvoli.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

