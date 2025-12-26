TV News Alert: Behind-the-Scenes and Live Times Square New Year's Eve 2026 Event Coverage

Countdown Entertainment and the Times Square Alliance, the co-organizers of the famous Ball Drop in Times Square, New York City, are again offering free, commercial-free HD satellite and fiber feeds of the New Year's Eve celebration, as well as B-Roll video, EPK's and photos highlighting behind-the-scenes preparations leading up to the big night. There is also a commercial free webcast available for embedding online or on social channels.

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BEHIND-THE-SCENES, PRE-EVENT COVERAGE OF TIMES SQUARE 2026

Pre-New Year's Eve footage featuring the arrival and installation of the "2026" numerals atop of One Times Square, testing of the New Year's Eve Ball, Good Riddance Day, Confetti Test, the Wishing Wall and other preparations.

Pre-event coverage will be available via download, featuring 16 x 9 HD broadcast quality video, B-Roll footage (encoded as H.264), broadcast and web quality pre-packaged EPKs, photos and press releases.

Download access at: https://timessquareball.net/press/.

FEED #1: BROADCAST LIVE NEW YEAR'S EVE COVERAGE OF TIMES SQUARE 2026

Live coverage of the Times Square New Year's Eve festivities with exclusive panoramic views from proprietary camera locations with the ambient and natural sounds. Highlights include the lighting and raising of the New Year's Eve Ball at 6 p.m. EST, hourly countdowns, live musical performances, special guests and the Ball Drop at midnight.

This clean, uninterrupted feed will be provided free of charge to media organizations around the world on a non-exclusive basis solely for their use in creating television and streaming programming relating to the event. Additional information, including a schedule of events and talent, will be available in the coming weeks at TSQ.org/NYE.

NORTH AMERICAN FEED:

VIA FIBER IN HD 1080i/59.94: Wednesday, December 31, 2025; 4:00 pm to 12:15 a.m. EST

VIA SATELLITE IN HD 1080i/59.94: Wednesday, December 31, 2025; 10:00 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. EST

INTERNATIONAL FEED:

VIA FIBER IN HD 1080i/59.94: Wednesday, December 31, 2025; 11:45 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. EST (Thursday, January 1, 2026; 0445-0515 GMT)

VIA SATELLITE IN HD 1080i/50: Wednesday, December 31, 2025; 11:45 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. EST (Thursday, January 1, 2026; 0445-0515 GMT)

Complete technical information is available on-line: Tsq.org/poolfeed.

EMBED LIVE COMMERCIAL-FREE NEW YEAR'S EVE WEBCAST OF TIMES SQUARE 2026

tsq.org/webcast

For more information on the feeds, contact Shelley Kapitulik-Jaye at 203-898-1501 ([email protected]). Media and Press information is available at Tsq.org/nyepress.

Media Contact

Shelley Kapitulik Jaye, Splash PR for Countdown Entertainment, 1 2038981501, [email protected]

SOURCE Countdown Entertainment