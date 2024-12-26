TV News Alert: Behind-the-Scenes and Live Times Square New Year's Eve Event Coverage

Countdown Entertainment and the Times Square Alliance, the co-organizers of the famous Ball Drop in Times Square, are again offering free, commercial-free HD satellite and fiber feeds of the New Year's Eve celebration, in addition to an embeddable webcast, as well as B-Roll video, EPK's and photos highlighting behind-the-scenes preparations.

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BEHIND-THE-SCENES, PRE-EVENT COVERAGE OF TIMES SQUARE 2025

Pre-New Year's Eve footage featuring the arrival and installation of the "2025" numerals atop of One Times Square, testing of the New Year's Eve Ball, Good Riddance Day, Confetti Test, the Wishing Wall and other preparations.

Pre-event coverage will be available via download, featuring 16 x 9 HD broadcast quality video, B-Roll footage (encoded as H.264), broadcast and web quality pre-packaged EPKs, photos and press releases.

Download access at: https://timessquareball.net/press/.

FEED #1: BROADCAST LIVE NEW YEAR'S EVE COVERAGE OF TIMES SQUARE 2025

Live coverage of the Times Square New Year's Eve festivities with exclusive panoramic views from proprietary camera locations with the ambient and natural sounds. Highlights include lighting and raising of the New Year's Eve Ball at 6 p.m. EST, hourly countdowns, live musical performances by singer-songwriter Mark Ambor ("Belong Together," "Good to Be," and "Our Way") and GRAMMY-nominated country singer Mickey Guyton ("My Side of Country," "House on Fire," All American," and John Lennon's "Imagine" just before midnight), special guests and the Ball Drop at midnight.

This clean, uninterrupted feed will be provided free of charge to media organizations around the world on a non-exclusive basis solely for their use in creating television and streaming programming relating to the event. Additional information, including a schedule of events and talent, will be available in the coming weeks at TSQ.org/NYE.

NORTH AMERICAN FEED:

VIA FIBER IN HD 1080i/59.94: Tuesday, December 31, 2024; 4:00 pm to 12:15 a.m. EST

VIA SATELLITE IN HD 1080i/59.94: Tuesday, December 31, 2024; 10:00 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. EST

INTERNATIONAL FEED:

VIA FIBER IN HD 1080i/59.94: Tuesday, December 31, 2024; 11:45 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. EST (Wednesday, January 1, 2025; 0445-0515 GMT)

VIA SATELLITE IN HD 1080i/50: Tuesday, December 31, 2024; 11:45 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. EST (Wednesday, January 1, 2024; 0445-0515 GMT)

Complete technical information is available on-line: https://www.timessquarenyc.org/times-square-new-years-eve/media-press/new-years-eve-pool-feed-information.

EMBED LIVE COMMERCIAL-FREE NEW YEAR'S EVE WEBCAST OF TIMES SQUARE 2025

http://timessquarenyc.org/events/new-years-eve/webcast/index.aspx.

For more information on the feeds, contact Shelley Kapitulik-Jaye at 203-898-1501 ([email protected]). Media and Press information is available at https://www.timessquarenyc.org/times-square-new-years-eve/media-press.

Media Contact

Shelley Kapitulik Jaye, Splash PR for Countdown Entertainment, 1 2038981501, [email protected], TSQ.org/NYE

SOURCE Countdown Entertainment