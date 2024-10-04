TV Producer Returns Home to Investigate His Aunt's Murder in New True Crime Podcast 'Freeze Frame'

In the true-crime podcast Freeze Frame, host Tucker Simmons launches a deeply personal investigation into the unsolved murder of his aunt, 40-year-old Donna Arceneaux, a single mom and day spa owner whose 2017 death rocked his rural Louisiana hometown. While police told the public it was a suicide, the coroner investigator's initial report — filed just two hours after the body was found — stated that the scene had been tampered with and showed clear signs of homicide. As Tucker uncovers disturbing secrets, questionable police work, and hidden community conspiracies, he steadily makes progress toward justice — despite facing numerous roadblocks and threats.
WASHINGTON PARISH, La., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A former reality TV producer is making waves with a gripping new true crime podcast, Freeze Frame, which takes a closer look at the unsolved murder of his aunt, 40-year-old single mom and day spa owner Donna Arceneaux, whose mysterious 2017 death shook their hometown.
Tucker Simmons, the host of Freeze Frame, grew up in rural Louisiana north of New Orleans but left years ago to pursue a career in reality television development. In 2020, a decade later, Tucker returned home to uncover the truth behind his aunt's murder, which has long been a cold case. In this deeply personal investigation, Tucker dives deep into a web of disturbing allegations about his own family, local secrets, and questionable police work, which many believe points to a much larger conspiracy.
"I've always wanted answers," says Tucker. "This investigation is bringing to light things that have been buried for far too long. The community is outraged, pressure is mounting on law enforcement, and despite continued roadblocks and threats, we've made real progress towards justice for Donna. Each episode unfolds just as it did for our team. The dirty little secrets of this case are unbelievable."
New episodes of Freeze Frame release weekly, unraveling more shocking details and interviewing key players tied to the investigation. Join Tucker as he tracks down new leads and exposes what the powerful few don't want this community to know. Listen to Freeze Frame on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
