TV2 Media Group Protects its TV2 Play Content with the KeyOS MultiKey Service

"At TV2 Media Group, our commitment to safeguarding our original content remains unwavering. Partnering with BuyDRM allows us to take a proactive step toward ensuring the security of our growing TV2 Play Premium content. With BuyDRM's trusted expertise and robust technology, we're able to protect the integrity of our programming and provide a secure environment not only for our viewers, but also for the creators and stakeholders who bring our content to life," said Gábor Fischer, Chief Content Officer of TV2 Media Group.

"BuyDRM stands ready to protect the TV2 Play premium content," said Christopher Levy, BuyDRM CEO & Co-Founder. "With more than 25 years of experience in securing high-value video content, we're uniquely positioned to help broadcasters like TV2 Media Group safeguard their digital assets and deliver a secure, seamless experience to their viewers."

About BuyDRM

BuyDRM is a leading global provider of content security services for the entertainment, education, enterprise, and hospitality industries. BuyDRM's KeyOS content security platform powers many of the largest brands in media and technology. With decades of market-leading experience implementing commercial content security solutions and media technologies, BuyDRM has amassed substantial success stories for many of today's largest brands such as ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation), Daily Rounds, EPIX, FuboTV, PlayMedia, Rakuten Viki, Roku, Samsung TV+, Red Bee Media, SBS Australia, Soundcloud, Sportradar, TubiTV, and Vubiquity.

For more information, please visit www.buydrm.com/

About TV2 Media Group

TV2 Media Group, established in 1997, has the largest television portfolio in Hungary. In the nearly three decades since then, the company has produced and broadcast the most popular television programs, which are appreciated by millions of viewers both in Hungary and internationally. TV2's streaming service, TV2 Play, was launched in 2021. The free-to-use interface offers the market-leading TV company's many self-produced productions, Hungarian and international films, as well as additional content for current TV shows. The advantage of the site is that it is easy to navigate among the video content, the videos you are looking for can be found with just one click, and thanks to the recommendation engine, the system will recommend content that is specifically interesting to the given user.

For more information, please visit https://tv2play.hu/

