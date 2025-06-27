TW Group Acquires Techsico Inc. to Expand National Infrastructure Capabilities

TW Group, a Washington-based leader in telecommunications infrastructure, has acquired Techsico Inc., a respected wireless and fiber construction firm based in Tulsa, OK. The acquisition significantly expands TW Group's national capabilities and strengthens its position as a vertically integrated provider of end-to-end telecom infrastructure solutions across the U.S.

SEATTLE and BELLEVUE, Wash., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TW Group, a vertically integrated leader in telecommunications infrastructure and development, today announced it has acquired Techsico Inc., a well-established provider of wireless construction and fiber deployment services based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The acquisition represents a significant step in TW Group's national growth strategy and enhances its capacity to deliver end-to-end infrastructure solutions across multiple U.S. markets.

"Techsico has earned a strong reputation for high-quality work, safety, and long-standing industry partnerships," said the TW Group executive leadership team. "By bringing Techsico into the TW Group family, we accelerate our ability to serve customers nationwide with greater efficiency, deeper capabilities, and a broader workforce footprint."

With this acquisition, TW Group expands its services to include:

Underground utility construction and directional drilling

Fiber and coaxial network construction

Civil infrastructure support for telecom, energy, and public sector clients

Techsico will be fully integrated into TW Group's operations while continuing to support its existing customer base. The combined entity is positioned to execute projects at scale—offering vertically integrated solutions from site acquisition and planning through construction and deployment.

About TW Group

TW Group is a Washington-based infrastructure company with fourteen vertically aligned subsidiaries in telecommunications, IT services, artificial intelligence, warehousing, and property development. The company is known for its speed of execution, in-house capabilities, and high-performance culture. TW Group partners with Tier 1 carriers, utilities, and government clients to deliver complex, time-sensitive infrastructure projects across the United States.

Media Contact:

Kris Young

Vice President, Communications

TW Group

www.techsicoinc.com

SOURCE Techsico Inc.