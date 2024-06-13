TWAIN Direct Developers Day 2024 Dates Announced with OpenText as Lead Sponsor and Contributor

"Developer Day participants will leave with a solution that goes beyond Capture to provide improved compliance and bring unstructured data into large datasets that can be incorporated into any application or AI use case." Post this

"Partnership on the Developers Day event makes a lot of sense for OpenText, TWG and event participants. There is good synergy between many of our APIs and TWAIN Direct Cloud or Network scanning applications," said Chris Wynder, Director of Product Marketing, Developer Services and OEM program with OpenText. "Developer Day participants will leave with a solution that goes beyond Capture to provide improved compliance and bring unstructured data into large datasets that can be incorporated into any application or AI use case."

Additionally, developers will be able to incorporate C2PA's open technical standard, allowing publishers, creators, and consumers to trace the origin of captured documents utilizing TWAIN Direct and various other media types. Integrating these leading technologies into a TWAIN Direct-enabled application will create a complete solution for modern document capture, including efficiency and document intelligence with OpenText Thrust Services and content provenance and authenticity with C2PA, all in one easy-to-use and affordable offering.

"Our initial TWAIN Direct Developers Day event was a huge success, and we are pleased to offer once again this incredible opportunity to host industry roundtable discussions, educational sessions as well as real hands-on coding," stated Joseph Odore, TWAIN Working Group Chair. "With TWAIN Direct, we're providing a free, open-source solution and all the guidance needed to develop a fully functioning scanning application. We'll also provide optional enhanced functionality and security by including OpenText Thrust Services and the C2PA standard in the development process. This event is not to be missed!"

Beyond technical developer-based activities, the TWAIN Working Group will include Business Track sessions, roundtable discussions, and multiple presentations around Generative AI, network scanning and IoT security, how to monetize open-source software, and more. These informative sessions are designed to educate business technology leaders and strategists on the latest technologies and benefits to create efficient and secure information capture processes.

Current Developers Day sponsors and partners include OpenText, Lyrid Corporation, C2PA, AIIM International, AIIM Florida Chapter, KeyPoint Intelligence, Workflow Magazine, and Infosource. Sponsorship opportunities are still available and include a limited-time membership to the TWAIN Working Group, among many other benefits. More information on TWAIN Direct Developers Day: https://twaindirect.org/twain-direct-developers-day/

About The TWAIN Working Group

The TWAIN Working Group, established in 1992, is a not-for-profit association of industry leaders who have gathered to create a standard that benefits the imaging industry as a whole. TWAIN's purpose is to provide and foster a universal public standard linking applications and image acquisition devices. This organization's ongoing mission is to continue enhancing the standard to accommodate future technologies. TWAIN generates multiple opportunities for application developers and users to access information and broaden the standard through a developer's forum, main website, and online self-certification process. Current members of the TWAIN Working Group include ExactCODE GmbH, JSE Imaging Solutions, P3iD Technologies Inc., PFU America Inc., Kodak Alaris, InoTec – a Datawin GmbH brand, Plustek, Inc., Atalasoft, Microtek, Inc., Dynamsoft, Epson America, Inc., LEAD Technologies and Hewlett Packard, along with Liaison Partners PDF Association and AIIM International. More information about TWG Developers Day participation and sponsorship, PDF/R, the TWAIN Direct API, and imaging standards can be obtained at pdfraster.org, twain.org, and twaindirect.org.

