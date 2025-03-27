TWAIN Working Group and Keypoint Intelligence Announce Subscription-Based Testing and Certification Program for TWAIN Direct and PDF/Raster

Keypoint Intelligence understands the importance of thorough certification and especially for a network protocol such as TWAIN Direct where security is much more of a consideration than in the past. Post this

"For many decades, Keypoint Intelligence has provided valuable research and consulting in addition to its world-renowned testing and certification services for document scanner and MFP devices," said Randy Dazo, Chief Strategy Officer at Keypoint Intelligence. "Keypoint Intelligence understands the importance of thorough certification and especially for a network protocol such as TWAIN Direct where security is much more of a consideration than in the past. We are pleased to be working with TWG to offer this important certification service to our mutual clients."

The TWAIN Direct Testing and Certification Program is available as an annual subscription service priced at $10,000 per year. TWAIN Working Group Board Members receive a 70% discount, bringing the cost to $3,000 per year, while Associate Members receive a 30% discount, reducing the cost to $7,000 per year. TWAIN Direct hardware testing and certification services are offered directly from Keypoint Intelligence.

Business Value of TWAIN Direct Testing and Certification

The TWAIN Direct Testing and Certification Program offers significant advantages to key stakeholders across the document imaging ecosystem:

End-User Corporations: Organizations that rely on document imaging solutions can trust that TWAIN Direct-certified products meet stringent compliance and interoperability standards, ensuring seamless integration with enterprise workflows. This reduces IT overhead, minimizes deployment risks, and enhances operational efficiency.

Independent Software Vendors (ISVs): Software developers gain a competitive edge by certifying their solutions against industry-leading standards. Certification assures customers of a product's reliability and compatibility, accelerating adoption and reducing post-deployment support costs.

Scanning Device Manufacturers: Device manufacturers benefit from faster time-to-market and improved product quality by leveraging automated compliance testing. Certification reinforces customer confidence and ensures seamless interoperability with TWAIN Direct-based imaging applications.

"TWAIN Working Group's new Testing and Certification Program empowers software developers and document scanning device manufacturers to enhance product interoperability, reduce time-to-market, and provide end-users with highly reliable solutions," said Joseph Odore, Chairman at TWAIN Working Group. "By offering a comprehensive and automated testing framework, we are reinforcing our commitment to advancing document imaging standards."

For more information about the TWAIN Direct Testing and Certification Program, visit https://twain.org or contact [email protected].

About the TWAIN Working Group

Founded in 1992, the TWAIN Working Group is a nonprofit association of industry leaders dedicated to creating standards that benefit the entire imaging industry. TWAIN's mission of "Promoting Standards for Secure Image Data" drives ongoing development to incorporate future technologies such as content authenticity and RISC-V processing. Through its new portal, TWAIN supports application developer and user forums, a partner resource database, and self-certification tools. Current TWAIN Working Group members include ExactCODE GmbH, JSE Imaging Solutions, P3iD Technologies Inc., PFU America Inc. (a Ricoh company), Kodak Alaris, InoTec (a Datawin GmbH brand), Plustek Inc., Atalasoft, Microtek Inc., Dynamsoft, Epson America Inc., LEAD Technologies and Hewlett Packard. Liaison Partners include PDF Association, AIIM International, C2PA, and RISC-V International, with the addition of new Media Partner, Print4Pay Hotel. TWAIN.org

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

