TWAIN Working Group Announces Launch of "twAIn Robotics" Open Source Initiative After Successful Converge Conference

"twAIn Robotics represents the next logical evolution of our mission. For more than three decades, TWAIN has brought order, interoperability, and trust to the imaging industry—and now we're applying that same discipline to robotics and artificial intelligence," said Kevin Neal, TWAIN Working Group Executive Director. "The enthusiasm we saw at Converge confirmed what we've been hearing from manufacturers, developers, and integrators around the world: the industry is ready for an open, collaborative standard that accelerates innovation instead of fragmenting it. With twAIn Robotics, we're building the framework that will allow robotics and AI to grow faster, integrate more easily, and deliver meaningful value across every sector."

The goal of twAIn Robotics is clear: organize a collaborative ecosystem of robotics hardware manufacturers, software developers, systems integrators, and end-user organizations to create an open, interoperable communication protocol that accelerates innovation in both robotics and artificial intelligence.

The TWAIN Working Group is uniquely qualified to lead this effort. TWAIN is already a global standard, embedded in millions of devices and used to capture billions of documents every day. The Group's decades of experience in developing stable, secure, and extensible open standards positions TWAIN Working Group perfectly to guide the robotics and AI industries toward the same level of interoperability and trust.

Membership Now Open for twAIn Robotics

Organizations are invited to participate in shaping this next-generation standard through two membership tiers:

twAIn Robotics Board Membership — $25,000

twAIn Robotics Associate Membership — $10,000

In addition, discounted bundle memberships are available through collaborative partnerships with Crickets Continuum, Keypoint Intelligence, and the Tampa Bay Technology Leadership Association (TBTLA). These bundled offerings support the full lifecycle of Robotics and AI development with:

Market research and validation

Go-to-market strategy support

Development resources and engineering services

Education, certification, and field readiness

Partner Contributions

CORR™ (Crickets Office Ready Robots)

An emerging industry certification ensuring both OEMs and dealers meet the standards required to sell, support, and service robots in the office technology channel.

Keypoint Intelligence (Market Research, Lab Testing and Third-Party Certification Services)

A globally respected, ISO-certified testing laboratory with 60 years of history providing independent third-party evaluation services. Keypoint Intelligence provides robotics testing lab facilities and formal certification services.

Tampa Bay Technology Leadership Association (TBTLA)

A nonprofit educational organization providing student-led software development services for robotics, helping build the next generation of robotics and AI talent.

The TWAIN Working Group extends its gratitude to all conference attendees, sponsors, and partners whose participation helped shape this exciting new phase of TWAIN's evolution. With the addition of twAIn Robotics, the Group is committed to advancing an open, secure, and interoperable future for robotics and artificial intelligence worldwide.

For more information about membership or participation in twAIn Robotics, please visit TWAIN.org

About the TWAIN Working Group

Founded in 1992, the TWAIN Working Group is a nonprofit association of industry leaders dedicated to creating standards that benefit multiple industries. TWAIN's mission of "Promoting Standards for Secure Image Data" drives ongoing development to incorporate future technologies such as Robotics, AI, content authenticity and RISC-V processing. Through its new portal, TWAIN supports application developer and user forums, a partner resource database, and self-certification tools. Current TWAIN Working Group members include ExactCODE GmbH, JSE Imaging Solutions, OPEX Corporation, P3iD Technologies Inc., PFU America Inc. (a Ricoh company), Kodak Alaris, InoTec (a Datawin GmbH brand), Plustek Inc., Atalasoft, Microtek Inc., Dynamsoft, Epson America Inc., Infocap, KnowledgeLake and Hewlett Packard. Liaison Partners include PDF Association, AIIM International, C2PA, and RISC-V International, with the addition of new Media Partner, Print4Pay Hotel.

