TWAIN Working Group Welcomes OPEX Corporation to Its Board

"OPEX's commitment to innovation and deep understanding of enterprise document workflows make them an ideal addition to our board," said Joseph Odore, Chair of the TWAIN Working Group. Post this

OPEX brings more than 50 years of leadership in document imaging and automation. Its Falcon and Gemini series scanners, along with its CertainScan software, are widely adopted for complex, high-volume workflows that feed AI systems with quality data. By joining the TWAIN board, OPEX will contribute its real-world expertise to shaping next-generation standards such as TWAIN Classic, TWAIN Direct network scanning, PDF/Raster (PDF/R) formats, and emerging AI integration protocols.

"OPEX's commitment to innovation and deep understanding of enterprise document workflows make them an ideal addition to our board," said Joseph Odore, Chair of the TWAIN Working Group. "Their advanced imaging solutions align perfectly with our mission to deliver secure, standardized, and future-ready scanning protocols."

Addressing Critical Market Needs

As organizations increasingly rely on AI and machine learning for document processing, the demand for standardized, network-based scanning continues to grow. OPEX's expertise in automation—from mailrooms to production capture—positions the company to help the TWAIN Working Group address evolving needs in hybrid work, cloud-based document management, and secure digital transformation.

"We're excited to collaborate on standards that will shape the future of document capture," said Dann Worrell, President of Document and Mail Automation at OPEX. "Our experience with high-volume production scanning and our CertainScan platform will bring valuable insights to the entire imaging industry."

About OPEX Corporation

OPEX® Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ, USA—and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia—OPEX has more than 1,600 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future.

Learn more at www.OPEX.com

About the TWAIN Working Group

Founded in 1992, the TWAIN Working Group is a nonprofit association of industry leaders dedicated to creating standards that benefit the entire imaging industry. TWAIN's mission of "Promoting Standards for Secure Image Data" drives ongoing development to incorporate future technologies such as AI, content authenticity and RISC-V processing. Through its new portal, TWAIN supports application developer and user forums, a partner resource database, and self-certification tools. Current TWAIN Working Group members include ExactCODE GmbH, JSE Imaging Solutions, OPEX Corporation, P3iD Technologies Inc., PFU America Inc. (a Ricoh company), Kodak Alaris, InoTec (a Datawin GmbH brand), Plustek Inc., Atalasoft, Microtek Inc., Dynamsoft, Epson America Inc., Infocap, KnowledgeLake and Hewlett Packard. Liaison Partners include PDF Association, AIIM International, C2PA, and RISC-V International, with the addition of new Media Partner, Print4Pay Hotel.

Learn more at www.twain.org.

Media Contact

Erin Dempsey, TWAIN Working Group, 1 9105746631, [email protected], TWAIN.org

SOURCE TWAIN Working Group