Tween/Teen Skincare Brand Bright Girl by Angela Casey M.D. Now Available at Macys.com

"We're thrilled to be among this group of amazing entrepreneurs, learning from seasoned experts in the retail industry," said Dr. Casey. "We hope Bright Girl fills the white space in beauty at Macy's, Bloomingdales, and Bluemercury and captures 'Sephora babies' and their parents with elevated and attainable formulations that are appropriate for the young skin of girls ages 8-24."

Inspired by hearing from so many of her patients that they "wished they knew better" and her own personal challenge to find skincare that was appropriately formulated and engaging for her three daughters, Dr. Casey set out to advance preventative skin health by creating a skincare line specifically for young girls. The Bright Girl line consists of six products: Bright+Clean Gel Facial Cleanser, Bright Tone Hydrating Toner, Day+Bright Facial Moisturizer, Calm+ Bright Face Mask and two Bright+Block SPF 40-44 Mineral Sunscreens (tinted and sheer). All Bright Girl products are pH-balanced and formulated to work specifically with young skin. The products contain no parabens, sulfates, or phthlates, and are free from an extensive list of other potentially irritating ingredients.

"The large majority of what I treat daily is preventable and the result of skin damage accumulated in our first two decades of life. I couldn't call myself a care provider if I didn't care enough to empower future generations with lasting skin health," said Dr. Casey. "Macy's has given our small woman-owned business a tremendous opportunity to grow professionally and realize our vision of skin health advanced through consistent practice, realized in lasting beauty."

In addition to the Bright Girl page on the Macy's website, Bright Girl products are sold in 300+ dermatology practices across the country as well as at www.brightgirl.com.

About Bright Girl by Angela Casey, M.D.

Launched in 2022, Bright Girl by Angela Casey M.D. is the first dermatologist-developed skincare line created specifically for girls ages 8+. Founded by double board-certified dermatologist Angela Casey, M.D., the brand is committed to educating and empowering girls about smart skincare and the preventative power of good skincare habits. Dr. Casey received her medical education at Vanderbilt University, University of Louisville School of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh, and University of Vermont. She is a fellowship trained Mohs Micrographic Skin Cancer surgeon, a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and a fellow of the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery. She is faculty with the OhioHealth Dermatology Department and trains future generations of dermatologists. She practices at the Center for Surgical Dermatology and Dermatology Associates in Westerville, Ohio.

