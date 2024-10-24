Twelve Environmental Journalists Recognized Amidst Escalating Climate Crisis

"SEAL Awards acknowledges journalists at the vanguard of intelligent resistance to despair and apathy," said Safa Bee, Impact Lead. "The journalists we've chosen to celebrate represent the keystone of a global effort to speak truth, motivating positive change in defense of our shared future." Post this

The themes of record temperatures, extraction of fossil fuels, and microplastic pollution may seem familiar to a shocked and jaded world, but their ubiquity has created a world of strange and novel effects: Anita Hofschneider reports on the effects of mercury released from thawing permafrost on the Yukon River while Chelsea Harvey brings us to viruses in Greenland ice and their complex relationship to algal blooms. Dylan Baddour documents saltwater erupting from defunct oil wells—an effect of fracking long denied by oil and gas miners.

Collusion between industry, governments, and marketing agencies requires constant monitoring. Ellen Ormesher's work includes detailed exposure of corporate efforts to conceal environmental crimes behind claims of sustainability and "green" buzzwords. Josh Gabbatiss and Fatima Syed detail British and Canadian governmental efforts to weaken environmental protections and expand pollution rights.

The SEAL Awards remain committed to journalists who address environmental justice and, in particular, to indigenous activists at the forefront of climate justice. Special recognition therefore goes to Dylan Baddour's coverage of the Carrizo/Comecrudo water defenders of the Rio Grande, Anita Hofschneider on Pacific island nations' victories in international maritime court, and Adam Mahoney on the troubled juncture between federal initiatives and the lived experience of affected people. Aliya Uteuova addressed the intersection between extreme climate events and social justice, noting the increased dangers faced by the disabled community, agricultural & outdoor workers, and pregnant people of color.

"The SEAL Environmental Journalism Award acknowledges journalists at the vanguard of intelligent resistance to despair and apathy," said Safa Bee, Impact Lead for SEAL Awards. "The journalists we've chosen to celebrate with a SEAL Award represent the keystone of a global effort to speak truth, motivating positive change in defense of our shared future."

Winners were selected based on a review of each journalist's work, data-driven analysis of the impact and reach of their articles, and consideration for writers who are bringing fresh perspectives and social relevance to environmental issues. SEAL Awards endeavors to address the planetary extent of the climate crisis by drawing candidates from news organizations everywhere in the world, expanding the circle of platforms searched each successive year.

2024 SEAL ENVIRONMENTAL JOURNALISM AWARD WINNERS:

– Adam Mahoney • Capital B

– Aliya Uteuova • The Guardian

– Anita Hofschneider • Grist

– Catherine Early • Reuters, Dialogue Earth

– Chelsea Harvey • E&E News by Politico

– Dylan Baddour • Inside Climate News

– Ellen Ormesher • The Guardian, DeSmog

– Fatima Syed • The Narwhal

– Josh Gabbatiss • Carbon Brief

– Maanvi Singh • The Guardian

– Matt Simon • Grist

– Spoorthy Raman • Mongabay, Hakai

ABOUT SEAL AWARDS

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through our corporate sustainability awards & environmental journalism awards while funding research and pursuing our own environmental impact campaigns.

The SEAL Awards core pillars are:

– Business Sustainability Awards, honoring the most sustainable companies in the world, like Adidas, Samsung and Cisco

– Environmental Journalism Awards, past winners include journalists from The Guardian, New York Times, and Grist

– Environmental Research Grants, funding research at institutions such as Harvard, MIT & Duke

Media Contact

Safa Bee Wesley, SEAL Awards, (307) 381-9884, [email protected], https://sealawards.com

SOURCE SEAL Awards