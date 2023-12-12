Twelve Journalists Recognized As 2023 SEAL Environmental Journalism Award Winners

"Environmental journalists take risks with their careers and lives to bring difficult news to light," said Safa Bee, Impact Lead for SEAL Awards. "The journalists we celebrate represent the vanguard of a global effort to speak truth, motivating positive change in defense of our shared future." Post this

In particular, we celebrate Kate Yoder's contributions, which tackle every climate issue from the macrocosmic (the link between environmental disasters and the collapse of civilizations) to the most local of concerns (the impacts of how we cook, garden, even how we schedule playdates for our kids). As the subtitle of one of her articles says, "Global warming moved from the North Pole to your backyard." Of particular note were her articles on the topics of corporate green hushing, and the touchpoints where the climate crisis is (and can be) fought in the courts.

Also noteworthy among this year's awardees are two outstanding freelance journalists, Saqib Rahim and Lois Farrow Parshley. Independent writers and investigators have been key contributors to the news since the earliest periodicals of the 16th century, and SEAL Awards recognizes Parshley and Rahim for excellence of work across a range of platforms.

Winners were selected based on a review of each journalist's work, data-driven analysis of the impact and reach of their articles, and consideration for writers who are bringing fresh perspectives and social relevance to environmental issues. SEAL Awards endeavors to address the planetary extent of the climate crisis by drawing candidates from news organizations everywhere in the world, expanding the circle of platforms searched each successive year.

2023 SEAL ENVIRONMENTAL JOURNALISM AWARD WINNERS:

– Tony Briscoe, Los Angeles Times

– Anton Delgado, Southeast Asia Globe

– Darryl Fears, Washington Post

– Rachel Frazin, The Hill

– Joydeep Gupta, The Third Pole

– Hans Nicholas Jong, Mongabay

– Lois Farrow Parshley, freelance

– Emily Pontecorvo, Heatmap

– Maxwell Radwin, Mongabay

– Saqib Rahim, freelance

– Sabrina Shankman, The Boston Globe

– Kate Yoder, Grist

