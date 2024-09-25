Twelve Labs Earns SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Ensuring Its AI Video Understanding Platform Remains at the Forefront of Innovation and Security

"SOC-2 Type 2 was really important to our vision for being an ethical AI company. We dedicated the resources and began the certification process early in our lifecycle so our customers never have to worry about whether they can trust us with their most important assets." Post this

As such, Twelve Labs' customers can rest easy using the platform, as they benefit from:

Enhanced Video Content Protection: Videos are processed in an environment that adheres to rigorous security standards, protecting against unauthorized access and data breaches.

Reliable Video Processing: Twelve Labs' systems are designed to ensure video processing tasks are completed without interruption.

Strict Confidentiality Measures: Twelve Labs employs robust encryption and access controls to keep customers' video content and derived data confidential.

"As a leading provider of video foundation models and infrastructure technologies, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to safeguard our customers' data," said Jae Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Twelve Labs. "SOC-2 Type 2 was really important to our vision for being an ethical AI company. We dedicated the resources and began the certification process early in our lifecycle so our customers never have to worry about whether they can trust us with their most important assets."

Unlike a point-in-time assessment, the SOC 2 Type 2 audit evaluates the effectiveness of Twelve Labs' security controls over an extended period. This means a company must demonstrate consistent adherence to these high standards in day-to-day operations.

Twelve Labs' key security measures include:

Advanced encryption for video content at rest and in transit

Rigorous access controls and authentication procedures

Continuous monitoring and threat detection systems

Regular security training for all employees

Strict data retention and deletion policies

"Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 certification is not a one-time event for Twelve Labs," added Jae Lee. "We are committed to annual audits, ensuring that our security measures evolve to meet new challenges in the rapidly changing landscape of AI and video processing. We will continue to invest in cutting-edge security technologies and practices to ensure that our AI video processing platform remains at the forefront of both innovation and security."

Johanson Group conducted the SOC 2 Type 2 audit, attesting that Twelve Labs' information security controls meet industry standards. Johanson Group specializes in SOC 2 audits and provides audit and professional services to public and private companies, large and small, in a variety of industries.

Twelve Labs continues to push the boundaries of what's possible with video AI. It now works with some of the most recognizable businesses in the media and entertainment space, including professional sports leagues, major film and production studios, and the world's largest content creators and developers. These companies demand industry-leading security. With SOC 2 Type 2 certification, everyone from the biggest brand to the most innovative startup can trust that their valuable content is protected with Twelve Labs.

About Twelve Labs

Twelve Labs makes video instantly, intelligently searchable and understandable. Twelve Labs' state-of-the-art video understanding technology enables the accurate and timely discovery of valuable moments within an organization's vast sea of videos so that users can do and learn more. The company is backed by leading venture capitalists, technology companies, AI luminaries, and successful founders. It is headquartered in San Francisco, with an APAC office in Seoul. Learn more at twelvelabs.io.

Media Contact

Amber Moore, Moore Communications, 1 5039439381, [email protected]

SOURCE Twelve Labs