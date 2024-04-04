Twelve Labs Named to the CB Insights AI 100 List for the Third Consecutive Year

"From inception, Twelve Labs has been dedicated to developing multimodal foundation models that understand video, and accurately represent the human experience. We are proud to be consistently recognized among the world's most innovative AI companies" Post this

"From inception, Twelve Labs has been dedicated to developing multimodal foundation models that understand video, and accurately represent the human experience. We are proud to be consistently recognized among the world's most innovative AI companies," noted Jae Lee, co-founder and CEO of Twelve Labs.

The 100 winners were chosen based on several factors, including CB Insights' data on deal activity, industry partnerships, team strength, investor strength, patent activity, and proprietary Mosaic Scores. We also analyzed CB Insights' exclusive interviews with software buyers and dug into Analyst Briefings submitted directly to us by startups.

Twelve Labs is building AI that perceives reality the way that humans do through video understanding. It models the world by shipping next generation multimodal models, pushing the boundaries of video understanding.

Quick facts on the 2024 AI 100:

16 countries represented, from the US to France to South Africa

to 30+ categories of solutions, from foundation models to humanoids

68% early-stage startups building virtual worlds, autonomous factories, language models for under-represented languages, and more

600+ business relationships since 2016 with industry leaders like Toyota, Netflix, and the World Bank

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Twelve Labs

Twelve Labs makes video instantly, intelligently searchable and understandable. Twelve Labs' state-of-the-art video understanding technology enables the accurate and timely discovery of valuable moments within an organization's vast sea of videos so that users can do and learn more. The company is backed by leading venture capitalists, technology companies, AI luminaries, and successful founders. It is headquartered in San Francisco, with an APAC office in Seoul. Learn more at twelvelabs.io.

Media Contact

Amber Moore, Moore Communications, 1 5039439381, [email protected]

SOURCE Twelve Labs