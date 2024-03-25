Twelve Labs Partners With Blackbird to Craft the Future of Narrative Excellence Through Video

"We envision a future where editors supercharge their workflows. Instead of a blank canvas, they can start with a rough cut and refine it from there, saving countless hours of scrubbing and stitching," said Jae Lee, co-founder and CEO of Twelve Labs Post this

As part of a commitment to a plugin architecture, Blackbird has added a new plugin embedded into its editing platform. This enables a seamless integration of Twelve Labs and in turn access to its indexing technology and AI auto sequencing productivity tool without ever having to leave the editor.

Analysis of content is performed with no user intervention for a highly efficient workflow which then allows video editors to directly query their footage with natural language search to instantly construct edit sequences for onward crafting or publishing.

The partnership between Twelve Labs and Blackbird marries forward-thinking AI capabilities with the pressing needs of video editors and storytellers. It introduces a new paradigm in video editing that reduces clutter, streamlines the creative process for both novices and experts, and, most importantly, amplifies the human touch in storytelling.

"We envision a future where editors supercharge their workflows. Instead of a blank canvas, they can start with a rough cut and refine it from there, saving countless hours of scrubbing and stitching," said Jae Lee, co-founder and CEO of Twelve Labs. "Such a meaningful improvement over current approaches is possible through our work with Blackbird, in conjunction with the future possibilities for integrating our new Pegasus model. Together, we can remove some of the most tedious and time-consuming tasks for editors and push the boundaries of what is possible; we can craft the future of narrative excellence."

"Blackbird has always prided itself on its speed and efficiency and the advent of AI technologies is key to improving that further. The landscape is changing fast when it comes to storytelling, and where AI can really make a difference is in making the process faster and more enjoyable.

Twelve Labs' technology addresses this well through its fast developing natural language recognition model and we are excited to be getting closer to offering this to our Blackbird customers," commented Ian McDonough, Blackbird CEO.

Twelve Labs and Blackbird will be showcasing the new AI Integration at The 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas, 13-17 April. To learn more about Twelve Labs' technology and how it works with Blackbird, please visit twelvelabs.io.

About Twelve Labs

Twelve Labs makes video instantly, intelligently searchable and understandable. Twelve Labs' state-of-the-art video understanding technology enables the accurate and timely discovery of valuable moments within an organization's vast sea of videos so that users can do and learn more. The company is backed by leading venture capitalists, technology companies, AI luminaries, and successful founders. It is headquartered in San Francisco, with an APAC office in Seoul. Learn more at twelvelabs.io.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created BlackbirdⓇ , the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video all underpinned by its lightning fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. BlackbirdⓇ enables multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, BlackbirdⓇ removes the need for costly, high-end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for digital distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation. Blackbird plc is a licensor of its core video technology under its 'Powered by Blackbird' licensing model. Enabling video companies to accelerate their path to true cloud business models, licensees benefit from power and carbon reductions, cost and time savings, less hardware and bandwidth requirements and easy scalability. For more information visit blackbird.video.

Media Contact

Amber Moore, Moore Communications, 1 5039439381, [email protected]

Caroline Steiner, Blackbird, [email protected]

SOURCE Twelve Labs