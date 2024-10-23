Twelve Labs Partners With Mimir to Give Customers a Human-like Understanding of Video Content Directly in Their Mimir Interface

"Mimir is an ideal partner for Twelve Labs," said Jae Lee, CEO of Twelve Labs. "We can give its customers superpowers to find exactly what they need in real time. This makes for a much more comprehensive, creative, and rewarding experience." Post this

Twelve Labs represents Mimir's latest technology partner for automatic metadata enrichment, as its industry-leading video AI solutions unlock the full potential of vast Enterprise video archives. Twelve Labs' proprietary multimodal foundation models bring human-like understanding to videos, enabling precise semantic search, summarization, analysis, and Q&A.

The integration with Mimir means cutting-edge, powerful semantic search of video becomes available from anywhere. By generating powerful vector embeddings of the assets, users can search using natural language, finding not just exact content but meanings, context, feelings, and other non-specific elements. This, in turn, increases the discoverability of any database of content to a whole new level so that organizations are able to find and use not just the assets they were looking for but the assets they should have been looking for.

"Mimir is an ideal partner for Twelve Labs," said Jae Lee, CEO of Twelve Labs. "We can give its customers superpowers to find exactly what they need in real time. This makes for a much more comprehensive, creative, and rewarding experience."

To find out more about how Twelve Labs set the standard in video search and understanding and how its proprietary foundation models work, please visit twelvelabs.io.

About Twelve Labs

Twelve Labs makes video instantly, intelligently searchable and understandable. Twelve Labs' state-of-the-art video understanding technology enables the accurate and timely discovery of valuable moments within an organization's vast sea of videos so that users can do and learn more. The company is backed by leading venture capitalists, technology companies, AI luminaries, and successful founders. It is headquartered in San Francisco, with an APAC office in Seoul. Learn more at twelvelabs.io.

Media Contact

Amber Moore, Moore Communications, 1 5039439381, [email protected]

SOURCE Twelve Labs