TwelveLabs Achieves AWS AI Competency Recognition Status

"Together with AWS, we're making it easier for customers to build with sophisticated video understanding models, modernize large-scale archives, and unlock new value from their video data." Post this

TwelveLabs received its designation based on the capabilities and enterprise deployment of its state-of-the-art video understanding models. Marengo enables multimodal video search and semantic understanding across speech, motion, objects, scenes, and contextual relationships. Pegasus transforms video content into structured, searchable intelligence that supports summarization, reasoning, and downstream AI workflows.

Expanding Collaboration Across AWS

This AI Competency designation builds upon the strength of TwelveLabs' strategic relationship with AWS, which spans product integration, joint go-to-market programs, and enterprise customer deployments. TwelveLabs CEO Jae Lee is also a member of the AWS Customer Advisory Board (CAB), providing valuable feedback to AWS leadership and strengthening collaboration between the companies. The company also maintains close product collaboration with the Amazon S3 and S3 Vectors service teams, and the two continue to collaborate in an effort to enable organizations to operationalize video intelligence workflows at enterprise scale on AWS.

Notably, TwelveLabs and AWS recently launched a program designed to allow media companies migrate petabyte-scale video archives to AWS and unlock their commercial value using TwelveLabs. The program, developed in collaboration with AWS Media & Entertainment, as well as migration partners Cloudfirst.io and Iron Mountain, delivers an end-to-end pipeline from secure archive migration into Amazon S3 through AI-powered indexing for search, licensing, and monetization.

This initiative has already yielded strong results for participants. For example, one major broadcast news company using TwelveLabs increased metadata coverage by 10x, opening licensing pathways that were previously inaccessible due to the sheer volume and inconsistency of legacy archive metadata.

As organizations look for opportunities to leverage TwelveLabs and AWS, the companies are committed to making it easier for enterprises and developers to build with TwelveLabs models directly within the AWS network. TwelveLabs' Marengo 3.0 and Pegasus 1.2 are currently available on Amazon Bedrock, with Pegasus 1.5 coming soon.

Learn more at https://aws.amazon.com/bedrock/twelvelabs/.

About TwelveLabs

TwelveLabs delivers the video intelligence platform that enables machines to see, hear, and reason about video like humans do. From semantic search to automated summaries and multimodal embeddings, TwelveLabs empowers developers, enterprises, and creatives to unlock the full potential of video data across industries including media, advertising, government, security, and automotive. For more information, visit www.twelvelabs.io.

Media Contact

Amber Moore, Moore Communications, 1 5039439381, [email protected]

SOURCE TwelveLabs