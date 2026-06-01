TwelveLabs Bring Its Video Understanding Technology Directly to Creators

"Video is inherently a creative medium, so we wanted to deliver all of the foundation model power and innovation directly into creative workflows without any technical barriers." Post this

The Agent Moment Has Arrived for Creatives

To this point, AI agents have been hyped ahead of the infrastructure required to deploy them reliably. However, with the emergence of MCP servers and a more mature ecosystem, agents can now be deployed in real production workflows for creatives. TwelveLabs' Rodeo delivers a finished product for end-users that bypasses traditional IT infrastructure entirely, enabling creators to work with advanced video intelligence without technical setup or integration.

For producers, editors, creative directors, documentarians, directors and more, Rodeo is like having an assistant who has watched everything in their video archive before serving it up within the workflow. This lets users spend more time creating and less time searching.

Building on Excellence and Innovation

As the first end-user application for TwelveLabs, Rodeo is the natural progression for the company, having already established its leadership at the model layer. TwelveLabs introduced the world's most powerful video understanding model with Marengo 3.0, which treats video as a living, dynamic system. It compresses audio, text, movement, visuals and context into something that can be searched, navigated and understood at scale; it doesn't just watch video, it reads it, hears it and picks up on the rhythm of a scene.

Marengo 3.0 works in conjunction with TwelveLabs' Pegasus 1.5 model, which achieves state-of-the-art performance in long video understanding. The model can support videos that are up to one hour long with best-in-class accuracy while also maintaining low latency and competitive pricing. Twelve Labs' Pegasus foundation model was built to generate text descriptions about a video, understanding its content through analysis of both visual and audio elements. Together, these models power Rodeo's ability to understand, search and assemble video at a level not possible with traditional tools.

"We've shown what is possible for the enterprise and businesses across a wide range of verticals at the model and infrastructure layer through Marengo and Pegasus. Now we're opening another door," said Jae Lee, CEO and founder of TwelveLabs. "Video is inherently a creative medium, so we wanted to deliver all of the foundation model power and innovation directly into creative workflows without any technical barriers. We've accomplished this with Rodeo, empowering creators to move from raw footage to finished stories faster than ever before."

Learn more at tryrodeo.io.

About TwelveLabs

TwelveLabs is the world's most powerful video intelligence platform, enabling machines to see, hear, and reason about video like humans do. From semantic search to automated summaries and multimodal embeddings, TwelveLabs empowers developers, enterprises, and creatives to unlock the full potential of video data across industries including media, advertising, government, security, and automotive. For more information, visit www.twelvelabs.io.

Media Contact

Amber Moore, Moore Communications, 1 5039439381, amber@moorecom2.com

SOURCE TwelveLabs