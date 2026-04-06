TwelveLabs Transforms UNICEF Korea's 8TB Media Archive with Video Intelligence, Reducing Search Time by 95%

"When organizations can access that information instantly, it sharpens decision-making across everything from campaign strategy to resource allocation." Post this

Video-Native Intelligence, Not Keyword Search

TwelveLabs addressed this challenge using its Video-Native AI technology, which understands video beyond simple metadata or frame-based analysis—capturing relationships between visuals, audio, actions, and context at the scene level. As part of the deployment, UNICEF Korea's existing NAS data was migrated to AWS S3, creating a scalable, structured foundation for indexing and retrieval.

Staff can now search the archive using natural language queries such as "children collecting water at a field site in Africa" or "end-of-year fundraising campaign clips," and instantly receive relevant results with precise timestamps. Footage buried for up to a decade is now fully accessible and ready for immediate use in campaigns, reporting, and content production. New media is automatically indexed upon ingestion, ensuring the archive remains continuously searchable.

Results

95% reduction in media search time

Thousands of manual folder reviews eliminated

Faster campaign planning and content production workflows

Full 8TB historical archive now searchable and active

"UNICEF Korea's media archive is more than a storage repository—it's a first-hand record of where support is needed and how programs operate in the field," said Jae Lee, CEO of TwelveLabs. "When organizations can access that information instantly, it sharpens decision-making across everything from campaign strategy to resource allocation. We see significant potential to bring this capability to any organization with large, underutilized media archives."

UNICEF Korea marks TwelveLabs' first deployment in the non-profit organization sector, extending the platform's reach beyond media and enterprise into organizations managing large-scale mission-critical archives.

Availability

TwelveLabs' video understanding API is available via the TwelveLabs developer platform and Amazon Bedrock.

About TwelveLabs

TwelveLabs is the world's most powerful video intelligence platform, enabling machines to see, hear, and reason about video like humans do. From semantic search to automated summaries and multimodal embeddings, TwelveLabs empowers developers, enterprises, and creatives to unlock the full potential of video data across industries including media, advertising, government, security, and automotive. For more information, visit www.twelvelabs.io.

Media Contact

Amber Moore, Moore Communications, 1 5039439381, [email protected]

SOURCE Twelve Labs