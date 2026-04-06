TwelveLabs Transforms UNICEF Korea's 8TB Media Archive with Video Intelligence, Reducing Search Time by 95%

Natural language search now surfaces any moment across 8TB of media — in seconds
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TwelveLabs, the video understanding company, today announced it has built an AI-powered digital archive for UNICEF Korea, transforming more than 8 terabytes of fragmented media into an instantly searchable asset library. The system reduces media search time by approximately 95%, turning previously inaccessible content into a real-time resource for campaigns and storytelling.
UNICEF Korea's media archive spans decades of fundraising campaigns and child rights programs, comprising tens of thousands of hours of video and millions of images. Despite its value, the archive had remained largely unusable—scattered across individual PCs and network storage systems with no unified way to search or retrieve content.
Video-Native Intelligence, Not Keyword Search
TwelveLabs addressed this challenge using its Video-Native AI technology, which understands video beyond simple metadata or frame-based analysis—capturing relationships between visuals, audio, actions, and context at the scene level. As part of the deployment, UNICEF Korea's existing NAS data was migrated to AWS S3, creating a scalable, structured foundation for indexing and retrieval.
Staff can now search the archive using natural language queries such as "children collecting water at a field site in Africa" or "end-of-year fundraising campaign clips," and instantly receive relevant results with precise timestamps. Footage buried for up to a decade is now fully accessible and ready for immediate use in campaigns, reporting, and content production. New media is automatically indexed upon ingestion, ensuring the archive remains continuously searchable.
Results
- 95% reduction in media search time
- Thousands of manual folder reviews eliminated
- Faster campaign planning and content production workflows
- Full 8TB historical archive now searchable and active
"UNICEF Korea's media archive is more than a storage repository—it's a first-hand record of where support is needed and how programs operate in the field," said Jae Lee, CEO of TwelveLabs. "When organizations can access that information instantly, it sharpens decision-making across everything from campaign strategy to resource allocation. We see significant potential to bring this capability to any organization with large, underutilized media archives."
UNICEF Korea marks TwelveLabs' first deployment in the non-profit organization sector, extending the platform's reach beyond media and enterprise into organizations managing large-scale mission-critical archives.
Availability
TwelveLabs' video understanding API is available via the TwelveLabs developer platform and Amazon Bedrock.
About TwelveLabs
TwelveLabs is the world's most powerful video intelligence platform, enabling machines to see, hear, and reason about video like humans do. From semantic search to automated summaries and multimodal embeddings, TwelveLabs empowers developers, enterprises, and creatives to unlock the full potential of video data across industries including media, advertising, government, security, and automotive. For more information, visit www.twelvelabs.io.
Media Contact
Amber Moore, Moore Communications, 1 5039439381, [email protected]
SOURCE Twelve Labs
Share this article