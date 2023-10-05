TwelveStone Health Partners Infusion Services Expands to Include Innovative Cancer Treatment Medications

These new medications offer tremendous hope for those managing a cancer diagnosis. Tweet this

"These new medications offer tremendous hope for those managing a cancer diagnosis," said Shane Reeves, chief executive officer at TwelveStone. "Cancer patients, in particular, deserve the type of holistic care we deliver at TwelveStone focusing on the body, mind and soul."

TwelveStone intends to expand these life-saving cancer treatments to other locations across their growing footprint in the coming months starting with the headquarter location in Murfreesboro Tennessee.

About TwelveStone Health Partners

TwelveStone Health Partners incorporates the objective of glorifying God into its mission by delivering a higher level of service to partners and patients. As an organization, TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health. Founded in 2016 TwelveStone is the third iteration of pharmacy organizations founded by Shane Reeves and the Reeves family. Today TwelveStone is rapidly expanding across the Southeast anchored by spa-like infusion centers conveniently located in suburban communities supported by additional services including package medications, home infusion, enteral and injections. TwelveStone is dedicated to providing the highest level of care to those with chronic, complex conditions in the environment that is most convenient for both the patient and their loved ones. For more information, visit http://www.12stonehealth.com.

