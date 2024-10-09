Twenty-One LeadingAge State Affiliates & 20 Attorneys General Join Lawsuit to Overturn CMS Staffing Mandate

"The Final Rule has already forced our nonprofit faith-based retirement communities to make difficult decisions about reducing their skilled nursing offerings, decertifying their skilled nursing beds, and in some cases closing their buildings all together." Post this

These newly-prescribed HPRDs mean nursing homes across the U.S. will need an additional 27,000 full-time registered nurses (RNs) and 78,000 full-time nurse aides costing over $7 billion—an impossible requirement to meet amid a worldwide nursing shortage and dismal Medicaid reimbursement rates that do not fully cover the actual cost of care. Sadly, the HPRD limits the utilization of licensed practical nurses (LPNs) who provide most of the direct patient care in nursing homes, potentially displacing thousands of these workers across the U.S.

LeadingAge South Carolina CEO Kassie South noted that the industry needs solutions to the workforce shortage, not unattainable mandates.

"The Final Rule has already forced our nonprofit faith-based retirement communities to make difficult decisions about reducing their skilled nursing offerings, decertifying their skilled nursing beds, and in some cases closing their buildings all together. This affects our entire healthcare system and limits older adults' ability to receive care, especially in rural areas. We are amid the largest workforce shortage in our country and with the closure of skilled nursing communities, older adults and family members will have to travel great distances to receive care. This will further isolate older adults and negatively impact care outcomes," South said.

Other LeadingAge state affiliates who are plaintiffs in this case include Southeast (Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana), Pennsylvania, Nebraska, Maryland, Missouri, Colorado, South Dakota, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, Ohio, Oklahoma, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and Virginia. These affiliates share the view that CMS' one-size-fits-all mandate is untenable and unsustainable for their respective not-for-profit provider members, and most skilled nursing providers across the country. The Attorneys General that are supporting the lawsuit from states across the country include Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

"Our faith-based and nonprofit nursing homes have continually proven they are committed to providing the highest quality care in the nation and stand ready to work hand-in-hand with the Biden Administration to enact real solutions for the entrenched workforce crisis in long term care," said Rachel Monger, President & CEO of LeadingAge Kansas. "This proposed minimum staffing rule for nursing homes will result in nothing but reduced access to needed nursing home care, and even more closures of nursing homes, particularly across the rural communities in our country. The federal government cannot mandate staff where none exist, and we are asking the courts to overturn this ill-conceived and destructive regulation."

