Twin Cities Pain Clinic Improves Patient Access to Care with Opening of New Outpatient Surgery Center in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Minn., Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twin Cities Pain Clinic, a longtime leader in interventional chronic pain management, is excited to announce the opening of its new ambulatory surgery center, located in Maplewood, Minnesota.

The new facility, which is the third surgery center in the Twin Cities operated by Twin Cities Pain Clinic, was built to advance the organization's commitment to removing barriers to care. Twin Cities Pain Clinic prides itself on participating with all major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, maintaining convenient appointment availability, and offering telemedicine virtual visits. With the opening of its third surgery center, Twin Cities Pain Clinic further improves its position in offering convenient access to care for pain patients throughout Minnesota.

The new Maplewood surgery center, which is fully accredited through the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC), boasts a state-of-the-art design, incorporating the latest advancements in medical technology and patient comfort. Along with employing a skilled team of experienced surgical experts, the facility features modern amenities, including the most advanced surgical equipment, spacious patient care and reception areas, and an open, accessible floor plan.

This new surgical center is thoroughly equipped to offer a wide range of minimally invasive, opioid-free chronic pain interventions, including spinal cord stimulation, intrathecal pump implants, radiofrequency ablations, numerous injections, structural repair procedures, and more. The facility is custom-built to treat chronic pain, and patients will experience more efficient procedures, faster recovery times, and life-changing pain relief.

"We are thrilled and privileged to expand our surgical services to Maplewood and the surrounding communities with the opening of our third ambulatory surgery center," said Dr. Andrew Will, founder and Medical Director of Twin Cities Pain Clinic. "This facility represents our commitment to providing patients with high quality, compassionate care in a comfortable and modern setting. Our focus on minimally invasive, opioid-free treatments aligns with our mission to not only relieve our patients' pain, but to improve their overall health and wellness. We could not be more excited to offer residents throughout the northeast metro and beyond convenient access to top notch pain management care."

Twin Cities Pain Clinic has a proven track record of success in delivering effective, long-lasting, drug-free pain management solutions. With the addition of the Maplewood surgery center, they reinforce their position as a premier provider of interventional pain treatments in the Twin Cities metro area.

About Twin Cities Pain Clinic

Twin Cities Pain Clinic is a comprehensive pain management organization that has been helping patients achieve relief from chronic pain since 2003. As a leading authority in the field of chronic pain management, our organization is committed to providing every patient with a customized treatment plan consisting of the most advanced and effective therapies to provide optimal outcomes. To learn more or schedule an appointment, go online to www.twincitiespainclinic.com or call (952) 841-2345.

