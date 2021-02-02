Twin Peaks Lodge What a smart decision we made choosing Maestro. We were growing and needed a super flexible property-management system that could grow right along with us. [Maestro] had everything we needed.

Thankfully, the lingering pandemic of 2020 has not devastated every hotel in every market. Twin Peaks Lodge and Hot Springs, located in the tourist town of Ouray, Colorado, is weathering the health and economic crisis quite well due in part to its vast array of outdoor activities and its migration to Maestro PMS. Nearly doubling its accommodations footprint in 2018 and adding a spa required the independent lodge to find a new property-management system provider. Maestro PMS, with its sophisticated feature set and array of mobile and touchless technologies designed to reduce or eliminate the need for physical contact between guests and staff, proved to be the best choice.

“What a smart decision we made choosing Maestro,” said Twin Peaks Lodge and Hot Springs Assistant General Manager Beth Bridges. “We were growing and needed a super flexible property-management system that could grow right along with us; we anticipate reaching 250 rooms by 2024. We began looking for a single system that could run all front and back office operations, Sage Spa, and work with Mineshaft Restaurant’s Silverware POS. Maestro had everything we needed — the PMS with integrated ResWave online booking engine, yield management, enhanced GDS/OTA integration, central reservations, mobile housekeeping, a Spa and Activities module, and workorder management. What we did not foresee was just how well prepared we were to meet guests’ needs amidst a global health crisis.

“Maestro’s Self Check-In Kiosk partner integration is enabling us to register guests safely and meet social distancing requirements,” she said. “When guests arrive, they approach a kiosk rather than a front desk agent, enter their contact details, vehicle information, and electronically sign the digital registration card. All information is automatically saved in Maestro. The kiosk then prints out directions to the guest’s room, along with a map of the property, and dispenses their room key. It’s completely contactless, and guests and staff appreciate the simplicity. Of course, should a guest need personal assistance, our front desk team is standing by to help. This is just one of the many ways that Maestro is supporting us today.”

In addition to kiosk-only check in, Twin Peaks Lodge and Hot Springs is limiting its lobby, Sage Spa, and pool access; stopping daily housekeeping (guests staying more than one night can request additional linens or toiletries by contacting the front desk and they can place trash outside their doors in provided bags); and sending digital receipts (no paper) to guests’ email addresses on file. The Mineshaft Restaurant is open for outdoor dining only from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The rest of the year, foodservice is available via online ordering with room delivery or pick up, and a continental style grab-and-go breakfast is available at the front desk for pick up, all managed through the unique integration between Maestro PMS and Silverware POS.

“Due to COVID restrictions, we’ve had to close the room that we typically used for breakfast,” Bridges said. “That service disruption turned into an opportunity, as we are now using Maestro’s Sales and Catering functionality to book that space for meetings. The 150-seat room is large enough to comfortably accommodate people 10-feet apart. Local companies have used it multiple times for training, and soon we have a teachers’ conference coming in. This is just another example of how Maestro is growing with us; their sales-and-catering module enabled us to create revenue opportunities. Now our new meeting business is centralized within Maestro.”

Bridges said today her team is only using a third of the functionality that Maestro PMS offers. Being able to successfully operate and manage her hotel and meet the contactless needs of today’s guests with limited use “speaks volumes about just how awesome Maestro really is.” In the future, Bridges said she hopes to leverage Maestro’s Condo Management module, as some of the units have private owners. Regarding Maestro’s service and support, Bridges calls it “super responsive.”

“We are delighted that Twin Peaks Lodge and Hot Springs is such a satisfied Maestro client,” said Warren Dehan, Maestro president. “No one saw COVID coming, but like Twin Peaks, our clients tell us we have equipped them with the tools they need to not just survive but thrive as business returns and guests visit with new expectations in response to COVID. Maestro is here for our clients, large and small. No matter how good our PMS and contactless options may be, it must be backed by exceptional service. That’s something that we take great pride in maintaining for all our clients. We look forward to watching Twin Peaks grow in the coming years and add more Maestro Modules and tools as needed.”

About Maestro

Maestro is the preferred cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro’s PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers 20+ integrated modules on a single database including web and mobile apps to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and enable operators to engage guests with a personalized experience. For over 40 years Maestro’s Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based support and education services to keep hospitality groups operational and productive. Click here for more information on Maestro. Click here to get your free PMS Buying guide.

About Twin Peaks Lodge and Hot Springs

Located in Ouray, Colorado, the Twin Peaks Lodge and Hot Springs is a full-service hotel offering Ouray

lodging accommodations near the mountains. The hotel is within walking distance to shops and

restaurants and there are hundreds of miles of biking, Jeep, and hiking trails to explore. It is located at 125 3rd Avenue, Ouray, Colorado 81427. For more information on the hotel, Ouray lodging, or Twin Peaks lodging room types, please call 800-207-2700.