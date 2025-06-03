Twindo Raises €1M to Power the Frontline of the Energy Transition with Smarter, Field-First Software

Our goal is to empower the people making the energy transition happen, out there in the field. Post this

This funding will support Twindo's expansion into new renewable verticals beyond wind energy, strengthen its AI capabilities, and fuel its mission to bring more efficiency to the workers building the energy transition.

Founded in 2022, Twindo has quickly become the go-to field operations and digital inspection platform for wind energy teams across Benelux and the UK, now supporting over 6GW of assets globally. While legacy platforms in the market focus on management visibility or compliance, Twindo flips the script: the platform is designed from the ground up to serve technicians and field managers first, turning their inputs into meaningful automation and actionable insights for project and service teams.

"Our goal is to empower the people making the energy transition happen, out there in the field," said Jules Shertser, Twindo's co-founder and CEO. "Having spent over a decade walking in the shoes of our technicians and frontline ops managers before starting Twindo, I know just how real the challenges are. But every hurdle is a chance to rethink the playbook and find smarter ways to win for our customers. The efficiency being unlocked is nothing short of awesome."

Twindo brings together user-first design, ML, LLM-powered data processing, and rugged reliability in one platform—supporting smarter planning, execution, and site-level visibility for remote teams. Designed to cut asset downtime, reduce costs, and de-risk operations, the platform is already being used by service providers, asset owners, and contractors across multiple regions.

What's next? Solar. With wind coverage now firmly established, Twindo is soon expanding its offering to include utility-scale solar field ops—bringing its proven workflows and automation frameworks into new asset classes, while retaining its field-first DNA.

"This is about so much more than dashboards or reports. We strive to help a challenged or less experienced workforce perform like pros, and make sure high-quality work gets delivered faster, with fewer safety incidents," said Guilherme Marinho, Twindo's co-founder and CRO. "Our users are stretched thin. Our software is designed to stretch further for them."

The company also unveiled a refreshed visual identity and new website this quarter, reflecting its maturing product, growing customer base, and broader mission: to be the connective tissue between field teams and the organizations that rely on their performance.

Twindo's team of ten brings experience from Siemens, Fairwind, Parkwind, Wrike, WellHub, Indigo Agritech, and military logistics systems. Led by four co-founders with domain expertise across field ops, SaaS architecture, and high-stakes B2B sales, the team has set its sights on becoming the infrastructure layer for renewable energy field performance.

