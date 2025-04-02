TwinKnowledge Raises $3.7 Million Series Seed to Advance AI-Powered Insights for Built-World Professionals; Adds Industry Veteran to Board of Directors

"Our technology significantly reduces errors, accelerates project timelines, and raises the bar for accuracy, efficiency, and productivity," said Dr. Ivan Panushev, TwinKnowledge's founder and CEO. Post this

CEO Dr. Ivan Panushev founded TwinKnowledge in 2023, having previously served as the technology lead for Engineering, Construction, and Real Estate at Amazon Web Services. Dr. Panushev co-founded Horizontal Systems, a SaaS company, which was acquired by Autodesk in 2011 to lay the foundation for BIM 360. TwinKnowledge is the trusted AI solution for a number of high-profile customers, including the United States Space Force, Toll Brothers, SHoP Architects, and Sound Transit.

Bringing AI to the Built Environment

The construction and real estate industries generate vast amounts of complex, structured, and unstructured data. Extracting insights from this information has traditionally been a time-consuming and error-prone process, leading to cost overruns, missed deadlines, and compliance risks. TwinKnowledge's proprietary AI technology changes this paradigm by delivering precise, real-time insights from construction documents, submittals, requests for information, design documents, and more, automatically validating data against project requirements. Before ground is broken, TwinKnowledge's AI Agents uncover scope conflicts between contracts, construction documents, and specifications, anticipating and preventing rework before it occurs in the field.

"We are pioneering the integration of AI agents into the AECO industry, leveraging advanced computer vision and large language models to simplify construction document analysis," said Dr. Panushev, TwinKnowledge's founder and CEO. "Our technology significantly reduces errors, accelerates project timelines, and raises the bar for accuracy, efficiency, and productivity."

"As AI adoption accelerates across industries, the built environment is poised for a major transformation. From automating administrative tasks to predicting project outcomes, AI is becoming a critical tool for improving efficiency and decision-making," said Jean-Paul Bowgen, Principal at Camber Creek. "TwinKnowledge is leading this shift with intelligent systems that turn data into actionable insights."

Scaling Innovation with Strategic Investment

This initial funding round represents a significant milestone for TwinKnowledge, providing the necessary capital to enhance its AI capabilities, expand its customer base, and strengthen its position as a leader in AI-driven project workflows.

The company has support from industry leaders. Camber Creek brings deep sector expertise and a network of real estate leaders that will help TwinKnowledge refine and expand its solutions. Great Wave Ventures adds further strategic value both domestically and abroad.

About TwinKnowledge

Founded in 2023, TwinKnowledge is a developer of AI Agents for design, engineering, and construction professionals.

About Camber Creek

Founded in 2011, Camber Creek is a global financial platform driving innovation in the real estate industry.

