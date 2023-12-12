Twisted Wishes, A party game with a Twist, grant's deserving families holiday wishes come true

Twisted Wishes is searching for Amazon Holiday Wish Lists to fulfill this holiday season. Partnering with influential creators who have built platforms for giving back, Twisted Wishes will also fulfill holiday wish lists for members of their wonderful communities. Post this

In conjunction with their arrival on the Amazon shopping platform, Twisted Wishes will be launching a digital and social campaign searching for Amazon Holiday Wish Lists to fulfill this holiday season. Partnering with influential creators who have built platforms for giving back, Twisted Wishes will also fulfill holiday wish lists for members of their wonderful communities.

"We're really thrilled to partner with such passionate online influencers and bring joy to their communities through fulfilling Amazon wish lists for those in need. This holiday season, our mission at Twisted Wishes is rooted in the belief that everyone deserves a special, joyful celebration with loved ones. The reality is, many wonderful kids wake up to disappointment. While we can't help everyone, our unwavering commitment is aimed at making a difference. Imagine the excitement and smiles on those amazing kids' faces when they unwrap the special gifts they wished for—this is the heartwarming reward we're working towards. "Seth Gold, Co-Founder, Twisted Wishes

To submit your wish list or the list of a deserving family you know, please visit https://playtwistedwishes.com/pages/amazon-wish-list-submission to help us share some holiday cheer.

In addition to the wish list fulfillment, Twisted Wishes will be adding a little bit of naughty to your next friendsmas gathering with the launch of their adults-only NSFW expansion set.

Celebrate the holiday season and bring people together, one wish at a time.

ABOUT TWISTED WISHES

Imagine a game where your wildest wishes come true – but with a hilarious catch! Twisted Wishes is a family-friendly card game that sparks laughter and creativity at every turn.

Will your twist be the funniest? Perfect for game nights, family gatherings, road trips, and more. Easy to learn, but impossible to stop playing – it's the ultimate party game!

FAMILY FRIENDLY: Twisted Wishes is family-friendly, easy to learn, and fun-to-play card game. Hilarious and entertaining, you put your own twist and humor into this laughter-filled card game.

CREATIVE GAMEPLAY: The wish-granting style of gameplay encourages imagination, creativity, and humor. Every game is fun and unique.

NON-STOP LAUGHTER: Endless entertainment for all ages. Children and adults will be laughing non-stop.

THE PERFECT GIFT: Great gift idea for kids, adults, boys, girls, men, and women, and for those who love playing card games, board games, or any games.

FOR ALL AGES: Ideal card game for children, parents, grandparents, college students, tweens…basically everyone!

PARTY GAME: The perfect game to play at parties, bachelor/bachelorette parties, baby/wedding showers, with friends, at-work meetings, at school, and ice breakers.

UNIQUE & FRESH: Contains 300 clever wish cards, keeping the game fresh and different every time you play it.

Twisted Wishes is proud to be distribution partners with Gabi's Pals, located in Raleigh, North Carolina, Gabi's is a non-profit organization that helps those with disabilities find meaningful employment. By partnering with Gabi's, we are able to support their mission and also ensure that our backers receive their rewards on time and in excellent condition.

We truly believe in supporting our local community and making a positive impact wherever we can. Together, let's generate some positive impact while bringing Twisted Wishes to your doorstep!

