Twistellar Launches Native E-conomic Visma Accounting and Salesforce Connector to Synchronize Accounting Dataflows for B2B Companies

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twistellar, a Salesforce Consulting partner, to announce the general availability of its native Connector between Salesforce, the #1 AI CRM software, and Visma E-conomic, the Denmark-based accounting program. The Connector is now available on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, and is designed specifically for B2B companies seeking to synchronize accounting data between the two systems.
The Connector enables bidirectional synchronization of data on accounts, contacts, orders, products, and invoices between the two systems, eliminating the need for manual input.
"We are thrilled to bring this Connector to market, simplifying how businesses manage their accounting and CRM data," said Thomas Hobel, Chief Executive Officer of Twistellar EMEA. "We've seen how accounting misalignment between systems can hinder decision-making in B2B firms — this native solution was built to solve that, with minimal setup and maximum stability."
"In today's increasingly complex operational environment, businesses choose CRM systems to improve efficiency by consolidating data into centralized platforms," continued Thomas Hobel. "We're excited to launch a solution that brings even more accounting and operational data into the CRM, helping businesses access accurate, up-to-date information from a single, reliable source — regardless of which system their teams choose to work in."
For more information, please visit: http://www.twistellar.com.
*Disclaimer: All services and features mentioned are currently available for use but are subject to change. Customers are advised to base their purchasing decisions on currently available functionality.
Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market, and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 9,000 apps and experts, with over 13 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.
About Twistellar:
Twistellar has been a full-service Salesforce Consulting Partner since 2017, headquartered in Denmark with offices in the USA and across Europe. The company is dedicated to helping businesses embrace digital transformation by delivering solutions tailored to their unique needs, considering size, budget, and stage of growth. For more information about Twistellar, visit:
