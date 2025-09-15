Twistellar Launches Native E-conomic Visma Accounting and Salesforce Connector to Synchronize Accounting Dataflows for B2B Companies

"We're excited to offer B2B companies a solution that helps consolidate accounting data and CRM capabilities, automate order and invoice workflows, reduce manual input, avoid duplicate records, and ensure data accuracy across systems," - Thomas Hobel, Chief Executive Officer of Twistellar EMEA. Post this

"We are thrilled to bring this Connector to market, simplifying how businesses manage their accounting and CRM data," said Thomas Hobel, Chief Executive Officer of Twistellar EMEA. "We've seen how accounting misalignment between systems can hinder decision-making in B2B firms — this native solution was built to solve that, with minimal setup and maximum stability."

"In today's increasingly complex operational environment, businesses choose CRM systems to improve efficiency by consolidating data into centralized platforms," continued Thomas Hobel. "We're excited to launch a solution that brings even more accounting and operational data into the CRM, helping businesses access accurate, up-to-date information from a single, reliable source — regardless of which system their teams choose to work in."

For more information, please visit: http://www.twistellar.com.

*Disclaimer: All services and features mentioned are currently available for use but are subject to change. Customers are advised to base their purchasing decisions on currently available functionality.

About Twistellar:

Twistellar has been a full-service Salesforce Consulting Partner since 2017, headquartered in Denmark with offices in the USA and across Europe. The company is dedicated to helping businesses embrace digital transformation by delivering solutions tailored to their unique needs, considering size, budget, and stage of growth. For more information about Twistellar, visit:

https://twistellar.com/

Media Contacts

Ellie Yantsen

Head of Marketing & Client Experience

[email protected]

Twistellar

Ny Vestergade 17, 1, 1471 Copenhagen, Denmark, CVR 42114979

Tel: +45 23 25 21 97

[email protected]

www.twistellar.com

Visma E‑conomic A/S

Gærtorvet 1-5, 1799 Copenhagen V, Denmark, CVR 29403473

Tel: 88 20 48 40

[email protected]

https://www.e-conomic.dk/

Media Contact

Thomas Hobel, Twistellar, 45 23 25 21 97, [email protected], https://twistellar.com/

SOURCE Twistellar