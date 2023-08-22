Two (2) Named Partners of Davison Eastman Munoz Paone, P.A. Law Firm Listed Among 2024 Best Lawyers

Named law firm partners Edward C. Eastman, Esq. and James A. Paone, II, Esq., principals of the law firm of Davison Eastman MuQoz Paone, P.A., have each been listed among the Best Lawyers® 2024.

FREEHOLD, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Named law firm partners Edward C. Eastman, Esq. and James A. Paone, II, Esq., principals of the law firm of Davison Eastman MuQoz Paone, P.A., have each been listed among the Best Lawyers® 2024.

Founded in 1981, per BestLawyers.com, "Best Lawyers recognition is based entirely on peer review. It begins with an attorney nominating an attorney which allows nominated attorney to receive peer review(s)."