Two (2) Named Partners of Davison Eastman Munoz Paone, P.A. Law Firm Listed Among 2024 Best Lawyers

FREEHOLD, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Named law firm partners Edward C. Eastman, Esq. and James A. Paone, II, Esq., principals of the law firm of Davison Eastman MuQoz Paone, P.A., have each been listed among the Best Lawyers® 2024.
Founded in 1981, per BestLawyers.com, "Best Lawyers recognition is based entirely on peer review. It begins with an attorney nominating an attorney which allows nominated attorney to receive peer review(s)."
Best Lawyers collects and analyzes all votes and feedback to streamline the annual nomination pool. Those selected are confirmed to be in good standing with their local bar association, etc., leading to the unique opportunity to be listed as a Best Lawyer (per Best Lawyers), "the nation's top 5% of legal talent."
Commented Mr. Paone, "Ed and I are flattered to be listed among the Best Lawyers in America 2024. There are countless exceptional attorneys throughout New Jersey and the United States and to be included with them is a great honor for us and our firm. Thank you 'Best Lawyers'."
