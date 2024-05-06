Two Car Pros Kia Dealerships Honored as Exclusive Members of Kia America's President's Club

We are incredibly honored that Car Pros Kia Glendale and Car Pros Kia Moreno Valley have again been named to the Kia President's Club. Car Pros is proud to represent the Kia brand and we are always excited to connect our customers with their remarkable vehicles. Post this

Earlier this year, Car Pros announced that its Kia Glendale dealership finished #1 in the nation in new Kias sold, and Car Pros Kia Glendale also took the top spot for Kia EV sales in the US. All five Car Pros Kia dealerships, including Car Pros Kia Moreno Valley, delivered record new Kia sales in 2023. Car Pros Kia was also named among "The Best CPO Dealers in the USA" in Auto Remarketing Magazine(1), and Car Pros Kia Glendale ranked number 2 for Kia.

"We are incredibly honored to again be named to the Kia President's Club. Car Pros is proud to represent the Kia brand and we are always excited to connect our customers with their remarkable vehicles," said Matthew Phillips, CEO of Car Pros Automotive Group. "Last year was an exceptional year for Car Pros Kia and for our automotive group as a whole. Congratulations to the entire Car Pros team and thank you for your laser focus on educating our customers and providing them with exemplary service."

Over 30 years ago, Matthew Phillips, together with his family, built Car Pros from a small used car lot with two employees into one of the fastest growing dealership groups in the United States with over 700 employees and nine dealerships in Western Washington and Southern California. Car Pros achieved record sales in 2023 and ranked 48th in the 2024 Automotive News List of Top 150 Dealer Groups(2), the second consecutive year the company ranked in the Top 50.

2023 saw introductions of six new or refreshed models and several high-profile initiatives to drive new audiences to dealer showrooms. Kia achieved an all-time sales record, marking the seventh consecutive year of growth in retail sales due to the strength of the brand's rugged SUVs and innovative EVs. 2024 has been off to a fast start, including the EV9 being named North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ by the North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) jury, an immersive EV experience at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the debut of the refreshed K5 and Carnival at the Chicago Auto Show as well as the brand's entrance into eSports.

The 2023 Kia President's Club honorees receive dealership promotional materials and awards, as well as a custom-made crystal 2023 Kia President's Club statuette.

About Car Pros Automotive Group

Car Pros Automotive Group is a leading automotive sales and service group, with dealerships representing Kia, Hyundai, Honda, BMW and MINI. Founded in 1993 by Ken Phillips, Car Pros currently has annual sales of $1 billion and is the top selling Kia retailer in the nation, having retailed over 175,000 new Kia models. The retailer is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships. Led by CEO Matthew Phillips, Car Pros is shaping the future of automotive retail: Franchise, professional, tech-savvy, values driven, and people focused. Visit https://www.carpros.com to learn more.

