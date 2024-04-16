Two Chairs Secures $72M in Equity and Debt to Expand Its Unique Matching, Measurement-Based Care

At our core, we are committed to ensuring everyone has access to exceptional mental healthcare. This additional funding will enable us to deepen our investments in technology, and accelerate our growth, all in the service of extending our lead in care quality... Post this

Two Chairs focuses on great alliances between therapists and their clients, which, studies have shown, is the single most important determiner of good mental health outcomes. The unique "matching consult," aided by a proprietary 300-variable algorithm, helps create the right therapist match for the client, setting them up for success: 97% of Two Chairs clients agree that the alliance with their therapist is strong.

In addition, Two Chairs' leading approach to measurement-based care tracks therapeutic progress, providing real-time insight into a client's well-being, allowing therapists to personalize treatment plans, empower clients, and strengthen the therapeutic connection. Two Chairs has invested deeply in a differentiated full-time clinician experience with the belief that quality care is delivered by clinicians who feel supported and satisfied with their work.

"At our core, we are committed to ensuring everyone has access to exceptional mental healthcare. This additional funding will enable us to deepen our investments in technology, and accelerate our growth, all in the service of extending our lead in care quality," said Two Chairs CEO and Founder, Alex Katz. "By matching patients with the right therapists, we are creating better outcomes for both sides."

Two Chairs offers a hybrid care approach with in-person and virtual therapy with offices in multiple cities in California, Washington state, and Florida. Two Chairs has plans to grow into additional states in the next 12 months. With an in-network model, Two Chairs works with Aetna nationally and Kaiser Permanente in Washington and Northern California, allowing their members to get top quality care for the price of a copay or coinsurance. Additional healthcare partnerships will be finalized in 2024.

About Two Chairs

Two Chairs delivers the nation's best therapy at scale. Founded in 2017, the company's mission is to build a world where we all have access to exceptional mental health care. Their unique approach begins with an in-depth, research-backed process where a licensed Two Chairs clinician matches patients with their ideal therapist. Two Chairs then uses their industry-leading system for measurement-based care to help patients get better, faster. Two Chairs is the employer of choice for over 500 licensed therapists across 90 areas of expertise and has more than 20 million covered lives. The company has earned a number of awards, including 2024 Great Place To Work and San Francisco Business Times Best Places To Work.

Media Contact

Ann Noder, Pitch Public Relations, 1 480-263-1557, [email protected], www.pitchpublicrelations.com

SOURCE Two Chairs